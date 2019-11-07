It wasn’t supposed to be able to get any worse. Yet, year after year, Arkansas football continues to prove that it most definitely can keep that dumpster fire burning.
I’m still waiting to see the meme created where Razorback head football coach Chad Morris is asked if things can get any worse. Then he turns his visor around backwards and says “here, hold my Red Bull.”
As a Razorback fan, I’m probably way too optimistic about teams prior to the season and have a bit too much faith in the new coaches.
Bobby Petrino broke my heart when he chose blonde over Razorback red and then dumped them both in the ditch. It’s hard to believe that was over 7 years ago.
I actually thought that maybe John L. Smith would be able to put the team on cruise control and let Tyler Wilson run the offense while maybe making a lousy bowl game at the very least. The only good thing about Smith was that Arkansas didn’t have to continue paying him after he finally left.
Then came the smooth talking round man from Wisconsin who got his foot in the door by brown nosing Jeff Long the year before.
Once again, I was way too optimistic. The first year was a struggle, then it got a little better. The next year, the Hogs beat the Longhorns in the Texas Bowl and Arkansas was back to being a team worth paying attention to nationally.
Then the football program spent the next two years loading the dumpster with kindling and prepared to strike the match while building big leads and seeing how quickly they could disappear.
Bielema had it made in the shade when he got canned. The guy had loads of guaranteed money coming his way along with a new baby to boot.
Enter Chad Morris, the high-energy fast-talking coach-speak genius. He promised everything that Arkansas didn’t already have. I liked his views and charisma. When I seen the hype video of him chugging and smashing Red Bull cans while spouting out offensive strategies at superhuman speeds, I was all in on this kind of something new.
Two years later, the progress thus far raises questions about him. When exactly was Arkansas going to get in the left lane and put the hammer down? Was he talking about the new grass on the field? Maybe he was referring to the stadium expansion. Whatever he meant by that — it obviously didn’t end up being his offensive approach — he hasn’t been talking about it in a long time.
In fact, he hasn’t said much of anything other than how disappointed he is in the team and that everything done on the field is unacceptable while having great practices every week.
The sad part is that it can get worse. As of Thursday, Arkansas is favored to beat Western Kentucky on Saturday by 2.5 points.
Yes, that’s correct. The Hilltoppers are 2.5 point underdogs. That means Vegas has no idea on who’s going to win.
That’s a direct result of the head coach in Fayetteville doing a lousy job.
I say we bring Bielema back to coach the offensive line, John L. can do special teams and Petrino can bring the team out of the “A” on his motorcycle.
Then we can say that it truly can’t get any worse.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
