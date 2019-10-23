NORFORK — Basketball season has arrived. That means action in the Norfork Classic.
The senior girl teams from Lead Hill and Jasper both picked up wins to begin the season on Tuesday night at the annual event.
Lead Hill began the year with a 52-44 win over Shirley. Jasper finished with a riveting 47-45 win over Calico Rock.
Lead Hill 52, Shirley 44
It was a big team win for the Lady Tigers along with a big accomplishment for a senior Lady Tiger in Lead Hill’s 52-44 win over Shirley in the Norfork Classic.
Four-year Lady Tiger starter Kaya Huebner entered the game needing 19 points to surpass the 2,000 career point mark. Huebner scored 23 points to lead all scorers and tacked on five rebounds for good measure.
The Lady Blue Devils jumped on the scoreboard early and held a 13-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams put seven points on the board in the second frame and the Shirley team held a 20-15 advantage at intermission.
The rally cry during halftime was well received by the Lady Tigers and they came out take an 18-12 advantage in the third quarter to gather a 33-32 lead entering the final period.
Momentum continued in the fourth as Lead Hill built on their lead with its largest offensive output on the night to finish with a 52-44 win.
Huebner scored 23 points in the win for Lead Hill. Lily Norman added 15 points, Kelsey Rogers 12 points and Elizabeth Sawyer two.
Jasper 47, Calico Rock 45
The Lady Pirates of Jasper slowed a fourth-quarter push by Calico Rock and finished with a 47-45 win at the Norfork Classic.
Jasper entered the final period with a seven-point advantage leading 36-29.
With 7 seconds remaining in the ballgame, the score was tired when Jasper freshman Kaylee Reynolds found herself at the foul line. Reynolds sank both freebies to put the Newton County Lady Pirates ahead on the scoreboard and a win to begin the season.
Jasper led the whole way after building a 17-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and holding a 26-22 advantage at halftime.
Jasper outscored the Calico Rock team by a 10-7 score in the third quarter.
Emma Lewis led Jasper with 16 points on the night. Brooklyn Flud added 11 points, Halle Emerson eight, Haley Daniels five, Brielle Brasel four and Reynolds three.
