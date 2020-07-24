There are 11.
Thirteen states have put a delay or canceled the start of high school football season with another big fish that is believed to be jumping into the pool officially within the next week.
Virginia and New Mexico have canceled the high school football season this year. Washington D.C, which is only a city, has canceled the season as well.
Arizona, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington and West Virginia have all postponed the start of the high school football season. Some are looking at making this a spring sport next season.
Of course, none of these states are the key states in high school athletics when it comes to football. However, there are some mid-major players in state athletics.
The big fish that has dropped hints and even given indication that they would playing a spring football schedule is California.
A date of April 17 has been listed as the last day for football state championships.
California is a big state full of recruitable athletes. They are a big deal to the college football recruiting world.
It is believed that if California goes spring, so will several other states.
Arkansas has made no decision about moving the start of the football season. An outside source has stated that Arkansas will begin the golf, tennis and cross country while holding off on football and volleyball.
There are no official sources for this statement as of press time, but it has hit social media like a rocket. Since it is on Facebook, I guess it is true.
On Friday, the Great American Conference stated that the league will move practice starting dates back to the week of Aug. 31. The first competitive date has been moved to the week of Sept. 28.
The GAC is a NCAA Division II league. Team members include: Arkansas Tech; Ouachita Baptist; Henderson; University of Arkansas, Monticello; Southern Arkansas University; Harding and five or six Oklahoma schools.
Schedules of the conference will be adjusted to help the schools stay on track to compete in the regional and national tournaments of the NCAA.
The National Junior College Athletic Association has postponed almost all fall sports. The association will play football in the spring with the concluding date being in June.
North Arkansas College will begin basketball in January this season. Yes, Jan. 22 is the first official date that the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers can play. The date is actually a day after baseball and softball can play.
As the weeks go on, my mind wonders to what will actually happen this season in high school sports. Who is going to be the one that says that “we are playing” or “we are not playing?” If the Arkansas Activities Association says we are playing, we are.
The AAA needs money, so I guess we will play.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
