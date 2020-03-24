NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The announcement for the best players amongst high school basketball players in the state of Arkansas earning All-State accolades has been announced after being voted by each conference.
In the Heart of the Ozarks, there were 10 players who garnered respect for their play on the hardwood during the season and into the postseason.
Harrison Lady Goblin Marion Groberg was the lone Class 4A player.
In Class 3A, Isaac Ragland of Valley Springs and Bergman’s Elijah Royce earned the recognition for the senior boys list. Kristan Hargrove was represented for Marshall.
Yellville-Summit’s David Derosier was selected for Class 2A.
Jasper’s Caleb Carter and Deer’s Avery Young were placed on the Class 1A roster along with Alex Hill of Alpena, Mellia Johnson of Kingston, and Jasper’s Emma Lewis.
Class 4A
Marion Groberg, Harrison
Harrison’s Groberg represented the only Class 4A All-State honor from the area.
Groberg led the Lady Goblins (27-5) to their third-straight appearance in the Class 4A State Tournament after finishing runner-up in both the district and regional tournaments. The senior averaged 11 points per game while pulling down seven rebounds and shooting 80 percent from the foul line. She was instrumental in leading the Harrison team to a 24-game winning streak during the regular season and a top seed entering the postseason.
Class 3A
Kristan Hargrove, Marshall
Marshall’s Hargrove was the lone senior girl in the classification from the area after leading the Lady Bobcats (16-8) to a fifth-place finish in the conference race before an early exit in the district tournament.
The sharp-shooting point guard averaged 22.1 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists.
Isaac Ragland, Valley Springs
The Tigers of Valley Springs (36-4) made it to quarterfinals of the state tournament led by All-State recipient Ragland. Ragland’s presence on the court helped the Tigers to the 3A-1East conference title as well as winning the district and regional tournament.
The senior Tiger averaged 19.1 points per game along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals during his final high school season.
Elijah Royce, Bergman
Bergman’s Royce led the Panthers to a 32-9 record on the year. The 6-4 junior was a force under the basket leading Bergman to a third-place finish in the highly competitive 3A-1East race. Royce shot 54 percent from the field while averaging a double-double with 16.4 points per game with 11 rebounds, three steals, 2.2 blocks and two steals. Bergman finished second in the district tournament and third in regionals before a first-round exit in the state tournament.
Class 2A
David Derosier, Yellville-Summit
Earning All-State honors as a freshman is a rare achievement.
Yellville-Summit’s Derosier earned the freshman phenom status by leading the Panthers to an 18-8 record after averaging 15.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals. Derosier was a key ingredient as the Panthers finished second in the 2A-1 conference race that translated to a second-place finish in the district tournament before a first-round exit in regionals.
Class 1A
Alex Hill, Alpena
Alpena’s Hill was a problem for all opposing teams on both ends of the floor as the junior guard led the Lady Leopards to a 30-8 record and a trip to the semifinals of the Class 1A State Tournament.
Hill’s savviness on the court equated to 17 points per game along with seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and two blocks while shooting 73 percent at the charity stripe.
The Lady Leopards were undefeated in the regular season conference race and won the district and regional tournament before a deep run in the state tournament.
Mellia Johnson, Kingston
Kingston’s Johnson was nearly always atop the scoring sheet while being an all-around team player to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a 21-12 record on the year. Johnson averaged 15 points per game with eight rebounds as Kingston finished second in the conference race and appearances in the finals of both the district and regional tournaments before the season ended in the opening round of the state tournament.
Emma Lewis, Jasper
Lewis led Jasper to an 11-3 record before her season ended early with a torn ACL. Her importance was evident after the Lady Pirates ended the season with a 16-16 record and third place in the conference standings.
Lewis had a season-high 24 points early in the season against Flippin and averaged 15.3 points per game with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Jasper finished third in the district tournament and the season ended in the first round of regionals.
Caleb Carter, Jasper
Carter’s heroics during the season helped Jasper (17-19) to an appearance in the Class 1A State Tournament. The senior scored 18.4 points per game this season to lead the Pirates to a third-place finish in the conference standings before a second-place effort in both the district and regional tournaments before an early exit in the state tournament.
Avery Young, Deer
Young’s high-scoring offensive efforts were essential for the Antlers of Deer to finish with a 19-13 record and a fourth-place finish in the 2A-1 . Young averaged 20 points per game before an opening round loss in the district tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.