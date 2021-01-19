NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The basketball polls this week look similar to last week for the local senior boys.
Berryville, Bergman and Valley Springs are the lone teams to receive recognition in the Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Polls. The Bobcats earned two votes in Class 4A. In Class 3A, Bergman collected 13 votes while Valley Springs tallied three.
The Overall Poll had a few teams shifting spots. Magnolia is unbeaten and leads the poll while Little Rock Central is second. Marion moved up to third from fourth and North Little Rock fell a position to fourth. Bryant remains at fifth along with Bentonville at sixth. Little Rock Parkview advanced a line to seventh and Maumelle jumped two spots to No. 8. Ninth is Little Rock Mills. Fayetteville fell three spots and is tied with Sylvan Hills for No. 10.
Class 6A remains the same as last week. LR Central leads the way with North Little Rock, Bryant, Bentonville and Fayetteville following respectively.
Marion stays atop Class 5A and Maumelle is second after previously being No. 3. LR Parkview fell down to third. Sylvan Hills advanced from fifth to fourth and Jonesboro fell to the final spot from fourth.
Magnolia is the unanimous leader in Class 4A. Mills remains at second along with Blytheville at third. Dardanell enters the poll at No. 4 and Southside Batesville suffered its first loss of the season and fell a position to No. 5.
Class 3A continues to be led by Dumas. Osceola made a two-line jump to No. 2 and Mayflower fell a spot to third. Manila went from third fo fourth and Clinton enters at No. 5.
Marianna Lee leads Class 2A followed by Caddo Hills. Flippin went from fourth to third and England fell a spot to fourth. Tuckerman rounds out the poll at No. 5 after being previously unranked.
Viola received all the top votes in Class 1A with a 22-2 record. Nevada County remains second along with Greers Ferry Westside at third and Izard County Consolidated at No. 4. Bradley and Marvell are tied for the No. 5 slot.
Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll
Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:
OVERALL
1. Magnolia (11) 12-0 165 1
2. LR Central (5) 12-3 162 2
3. Marion (1) 12-1 133 4
4. North Little Rock (1) 9-1 132 3
5. Bryant 11-1 103 5
6. Bentonville 10-1 88 6
7. LR Parkview 10-2 53 8
8. Maumelle 11-2 39 10
9. LR Mills 9-2 38 9
10. Fayetteville 12-3 28 7
(tie) Sylvan Hills 11-2 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 10, Blytheville 7, Springdale 3, Viola 1.
CLASS 6A
1. LR Central (17) 12-3 88 1
2. North Little Rock (1) 9-1 65 2
3. Bryant 11-1 54 3
4. Bentonville 10-1 42 4
5. Fayetteville 12-3 29 5
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS 5A
1. Marion (17) 12-1 89 1
2. Maumelle 11-2 58 3
3. LR Parkview 10-2 49 2
4. Sylvan Hills 11-2 44 5
5. Jonesboro (1) 8-3 29 4
Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Russellville 1.
CLASS 4A
1. Magnolia (18) 12-0 90 1
2. LR Mills 9-2 65 2
3. Blytheville 16-2 58 3
4. Dardanelle 14-1 17 NR
5. Southside Batesville 10-1 15 4
(tie) Morrilton 7-4 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Brookland 5, Monticello 2, Berryville 2, Ozark 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Dumas (17) 9-1 89 1
2. Osceola 8-2 66 4
3. Mayflower (1) 10-1 58 2
4. Manila 11-4 19 3
5. Clinton 12-4 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Bergman 13, Pangburn 6, Valley Springs 3, Rivercrest 1.
CLASS 2A
1. Marianna (15) 6-1 5 1
2. Caddo Hills (2) 19-2 69 2
3. Flippin 17-4 40 4
4. England (1) 2-1 37 3
5. Tuckerman 15-6 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Dierks 13, Earle 12.
CLASS 1A
1. Viola (18) 22-2 90 1
2. Nevada 11-3 64 2
3. West Side Greers Ferry 15-4 44 3
4. Izard County 14-4 40 4
5. Bradley 11-1 14 5
(tie) Marvell 15-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Ridgefield Christian 3, New School 1.
