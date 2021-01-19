NORTH LITTLE ROCK — The basketball polls this week look similar to last week for the local senior boys.

Berryville, Bergman and Valley Springs are the lone teams to receive recognition in the Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Polls. The Bobcats earned two votes in Class 4A. In Class 3A, Bergman collected 13 votes while Valley Springs tallied three.

The Overall Poll had a few teams shifting spots. Magnolia is unbeaten and leads the poll while Little Rock Central is second. Marion moved up to third from fourth and North Little Rock fell a position to fourth. Bryant remains at fifth along with Bentonville at sixth. Little Rock Parkview advanced a line to seventh and Maumelle jumped two spots to No. 8. Ninth is Little Rock Mills. Fayetteville fell three spots and is tied with Sylvan Hills for No. 10.

Class 6A remains the same as last week. LR Central leads the way with North Little Rock, Bryant, Bentonville and Fayetteville following respectively.

Marion stays atop Class 5A and Maumelle is second after previously being No. 3. LR Parkview fell down to third. Sylvan Hills advanced from fifth to fourth and Jonesboro fell to the final spot from fourth.

Magnolia is the unanimous leader in Class 4A. Mills remains at second along with Blytheville at third. Dardanell enters the poll at No. 4 and Southside Batesville suffered its first loss of the season and fell a position to No. 5.

Class 3A continues to be led by Dumas. Osceola made a two-line jump to No. 2 and Mayflower fell a spot to third. Manila went from third fo fourth and Clinton enters at No. 5.

Marianna Lee leads Class 2A followed by Caddo Hills. Flippin went from fourth to third and England fell a spot to fourth. Tuckerman rounds out the poll at No. 5 after being previously unranked.

Viola received all the top votes in Class 1A with a 22-2 record. Nevada County remains second along with Greers Ferry Westside at third and Izard County Consolidated at No. 4. Bradley and Marvell are tied for the No. 5 slot.

Arkansas Sports Media Boys High School Basketball Poll

Following is the Overall Top 10 boys high school basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week's rankings:

OVERALL

1. Magnolia (11)    12-0    165    1

2. LR Central (5)    12-3    162    2

3. Marion (1)     12-1    133    4

4. North Little Rock (1)    9-1    132    3

5. Bryant    11-1    103    5

6. Bentonville    10-1    88    6

7. LR Parkview    10-2    53    8

8. Maumelle    11-2    39    10

9. LR Mills    9-2    38    9

10. Fayetteville    12-3    28    7

(tie) Sylvan Hills    11-2    28    NR

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 10, Blytheville 7, Springdale 3, Viola 1.

CLASS 6A

1. LR Central (17)    12-3    88    1

2. North Little Rock (1)    9-1    65    2

3. Bryant     11-1    54    3

4. Bentonville    10-1    42    4

5. Fayetteville    12-3    29    5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 5A

1. Marion (17)    12-1    89    1

2. Maumelle    11-2    58    3

3. LR Parkview    10-2    49    2

4. Sylvan Hills    11-2    44    5

5. Jonesboro (1)    8-3    29    4

Others receiving votes: LR Christian 4, Russellville 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Magnolia (18)    12-0    90    1

2. LR Mills    9-2    65    2

3. Blytheville    16-2    58    3

4. Dardanelle    14-1    17    NR

5. Southside Batesville    10-1    15    4

(tie) Morrilton    7-4    15    NR

Others receiving votes: Brookland 5, Monticello 2, Berryville 2, Ozark 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Dumas (17)    9-1    89    1

2. Osceola    8-2    66    4

3. Mayflower (1)    10-1    58    2

4. Manila    11-4    19    3

5. Clinton    12-4    15    NR

Others receiving votes: Bergman 13, Pangburn 6, Valley Springs 3, Rivercrest 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Marianna (15)    6-1    5    1

2. Caddo Hills (2)    19-2    69    2

3. Flippin    17-4    40    4

4. England (1)    2-1    37    3

5. Tuckerman    15-6    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Dierks 13, Earle 12.

CLASS 1A

1. Viola (18)    22-2    90    1

2. Nevada    11-3    64    2

3. West Side Greers Ferry    15-4    44    3

4. Izard County 14-4    40    4

5. Bradley    11-1    14    5

(tie) Marvell    15-1    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Ridgefield Christian 3, New School 1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.