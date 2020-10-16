CONWAY — It is the seventh week of the season and the Yellville-Summit Panthers have broken a streak.
The Panthers have waited six weeks for another win. Friday night, the Panthers defeated Conway Christian, 33-16.
The win moves Yellville-Summit's record to 2-5 on the season, but more importantly the win was the first win in the 2A-4 for the squad.
Yellville-Summit is now 1-3 in league play. The Panthers will be back at home for the last home game of the season. Magazine will be visiting Panther Stadium.
Halftime saw the Panthers take a 15-0 lead.
In the third period, the Panthers were able to double their score. Yellville-Summit led 30-8 heading into the final 12 minutes of play.
Yellville-Summit will end the season on the road. They will travel to Johnson County Westside and then close out the regular season against Mountainburg.
