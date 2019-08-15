It’s real easy to tell yourself that you should try to make a few ballgames this season.
That mindset allows anything and everything to get in the way of actually going. Being tired after work, needing to walk the dog or some show on television can interfere with the opportunity to go support a local team. There’s always the next game.
Been there and done that.
The next thing you know, the first semester of school will be over and so will be football and volleyball season. Then the same excuses will be given to go to a basketball contest or catch a baseball game when the schedule frees up a little bit.
The other day, our preacher stressed the importance of staying focused on Jesus while navigating our way through life. Otherwise, the devil as a roaring lion will alter and distract us from what we should be focusing on.
I’ve always heard that you’ll find whatever you’re looking for, especially if it’s negative. When you focus on the problem, the problem gets bigger. When you focus on the answer, then the answer or solution will become more obvious.
Keep your eye on the prize. One game at a time. Don’t dwell on the past. We’re on to Cincinnati.
Players are told to focus on the task at hand and not look too far ahead with expectations.
I watched Varsity Blues the other night for the umpteenth time. Mox made the statement during the final lockerroom pep talk, “Let's go out there, and we play the next 24 minutes for the next 24 minutes, and we leave it all out on the field. We have the rest of our lives to be mediocre, but we have the opportunity to play like gods for the next half of football.”
One game at a time, one play at a time or one second at a time. No matter how you look at it, staying in the now is wise advice.
Fair weathered fans need to do the same thing or they will miss the whole season. Make up your mind to attend every game, start with the first one. Buy a season pass to make yourself accountable. These kids are putting in a lot of time and effort in preparation for the upcoming seasons and they deserve the support of all the local fans. If we can let things like “America’s Got Talent” or “Undercover Billionaire” set our schedule and put our butts on the couch, then missing a season of ballgames has no excuse for why our butts aren’t in the stands.
The next great athlete from the Heart of the Ozarks may be coming to a ball field near you. So bring your comfy bleacher chair, your foam finger and even the hog hat that is probably full of cobwebs at the moment. Don’t miss out!
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
