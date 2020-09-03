MARSHALL — Everything is in place for the debut of the 8-Man football league in Marshall.
The Bobcats will open the season hosting Rose Bud. The two teams were members of he 3A-2 last season before switching to 8-Man this year.
Marshall head coach Greg Bigham says the team is ready to play on Friday.
“I think we are all excited to see how the work we have put in pays off,” he said about the season opener. “I think the community will come out to at least see what 8-Man football looks like. I hope we can generate some excitement.”
There are a few things that will be different than 11-Man football.
“The only change to the field is that it is about 13 yards narrower, but it is still 100 yards long,” Bigham stated. “Other than that you have to look hard to notice anything else is different than any other game.”
Searcy County, the location of Marshall High School, has been struck with COVID-19. Many students have had to quarantine during this time.
“We are hoping to be near full strength,” said the coach about his team. “We are getting some others ready to help with depth though.”
Bigham was proud of the effort that has been made to keep the spread of Corona down.
“We follow all the protocols that have been put out by the Arkansas Activities Association,” he said. “We sanitize everything. Players bring their own water. Coaches all wear masks and all of our players are screened daily.”
Marshall and Rose Bud have jumped into the 8-Man game together. This is the first meeting for both schools in this format.
“It is all new to them as well,” said the coach. “I think they will try to spread us out and be fairly balanced in rushing and passing.”
Rose Bud has a strong senior and junior class in football. The numbers in the lower grades drop dramatically. The older players have had a lot of experience on the gridiron.
“I believe they have some good upperclassmen,” stated Bigham. “That experience will certainly help them.”
Bigham pointed to what would be the key to the contest.
“I’ve watched several high school games the last week or so,” he started. “As usual, turnovers have been a huge key to who comes out on top. So, we are going to stress taking care of the football. That’s always a factor early in the year.”
The coach and team are ready for 7 p.m.
“We are just excited to get things started and let everyone see how much fun watching and playing the 8-Man game is,” concluded the coach.
Team members include: Caleb Barnes; Conner Basinger; Trayten Begley-Blair; Andy Branscum; Tucker Casto; Matthew Cole; Marcus Henson; Derrick Hoskinds; Hunter House; Dylan Kendrick; Quentin Leake; Danny Lee; Austin Mason; Tanner Massey; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Colton Sutterfield; and Dagyn Williams. The team is coached by Greg Bigham. Assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
