SPRING HILL — Marshall was back on the football field.
After celebrating homecoming last week without a football game, Marshall hit the road and found a conference football game against Spring Hill.
As the scoreboard quit moving, Marshall left the Bears in hibernation, 50-14.
Marshall scored in each of the first two periods. Dagyn Williams took the ball early in the first period and hit the goal line after running up the middle. Marshall led 8-0 after Williams converted the two-point attempt with 9:52 left in the first.
The Bobcats scored early in the second frame. Quarterback Hunter House called his own number and ran 34 yards for a touchdown.
The score stayed at 14-0 until halftime.
Marshall liked to score early in the quarters and the third period was no exception. The Bobcats scored with a 51-yard run by Williams with 10:11 showing on the clock.
Colton Sutterfield scored for the Bobcats from 3 yards out. He then converted the two-point attempt to give Marshall a 28-0 lead.
Spring Hill did manage a score to cut the Marshall lead to 28-8 after three periods.
Getting the ball back at the end of the third period, the Bobcats waited early in the fourth period to score again. Williams punched the ball in from about 2 yards out. He converted the two-point attempt.
Marshall's 36-8 lead didn't last long. Spring Hill scored to make the score 36-14.
The Bobcats then decided to eat the clock. Marshall kept the ball on the ground. Williams scored on a 5-yard run with 4:49 left in the game.
Sutterfield put the exclamation point on the game with another touchdown run.
Regular season football ends on Friday for Marshall. The Bobcats will be playing Trinity Christian of Texarkana.
