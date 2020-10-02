SUBIACO — It was a battle of two of the largest schools in Arkansas 8-Man football.
Marshall traveled to Subiaco to play the Trojans of Subiaco Academy. When it was over, Subiaco handed the Bobcats their second loss of the season, 34-22.
Subiaco Academy played in Class 4A football last season while Marshall was in Class 3A.
After a highly offensive first half, the two teams settled into the defensive roles and limited points.
Marshall scored first in the second half to pull within, 28-22.
In the fourth period, the Trojans scored after a short Marshall punt gave Subiaco a short field.
Subiaco put the ball into the end zone to increase its lead to 34-22.
The Trojans started the game with a 6-0 lead.
Marshall answered the score and led 8-6 in the first period.
Subiaco scored the next 14 points, but Marshall cut the score to 20-14 midway through the second period.
A final touchdown late in the second period gave the home team a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Marshall is now 2-2 on the season. The squad was off last week as Mountain Pine had a COVID-19 concern.
The Bobcats will celebrate homecoming that was postponed from the Mountain Pine contest. Western Yell County will be Marshall's homecoming date.
