MARSHALL— The Clinton Yellow Jackets needed a win to continue to battle for a home playoff spot in the 3A-2.
Facing Marshall, Clinton moved on a 45-20 win over the Bobcats.
Clinton led 21-0 at the end of the first period.
Marshall scored in the second period, but Clinton put 17 points on the board and increased its lead to 38-6.
In the second half, the Bobcats outscored Clinton, 14-7, but it was too little as the Yellow Jackets won the contest.
The Bobcats will travel to Yellville-Summit to end the regular season.
