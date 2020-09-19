LITTLE ROCK -- It was a conference football game for the Marshall Bobcats.
Traveling to Little Rock, the Bobcats were facing Episcopal Collegiate in 8-Man. It was the third game of the season for Marshall and the second for the Wildcats.
When the night was over, Episcopal Collegiate came away with a 40-30 win over Marshall.
In last week's contest, Episcopal gave up only eight points in the second half to Mountain Pine. They held Marshall to eight this week.
The play of the game came late in the fourth period. Marshall was driving. but a fourth-and-8 pass fell to the ground giving the ball to the Wildcats with 3:58 left in the game. Episcopal then drove for the touchdown that put the game out of reach.
Marshall led 22-14 at halftime, but fell behind 28-22 as the third quarter came to a close.
Early in the fourth, Dagyn Williams of Marshall ran from 2 yards out to tie the contest.
He converted the two-point attempt to give the Bobcats the lead with 10:38 left in the game, 30-28.
Episcopal scored the last 12 points of the game.
Williams accounted for all three Marshall touchdowns in the first half.
He scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and then hit the end zone with a 1-yard plunge with 2:35 left in the first.
His final first-half score came with 2:58 left before halftime.
Hunter House completed the first two-point attempt for the Bobcats and Williams scored the second one.
Marshall squandered a scoring opportunity late in the first half. After recovering a Wildcat dropped ball at the 14 of Episcopal Collegiate, the Bobcats gave it back.
The Bobcats are back at home on Friday as they host Mountain Pine.
(0) comments
