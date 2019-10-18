MARSHALL — It was a close game until midway through the third period when Mountain View and Marshall tangled on Friday night.
However, when the game was over, Mountain View rolled to a 56-14 win over the Bobcats.
Mountain View scored twice in the first half and moved into halftime with a 16-0 lead.
The Bobcats came back with a touchdown to start the third period and cut the Mountain View lead to 16-8. Danny Lee scored for the Bobcats on a two-yard run.
It didn't take long for the Yellow Jackets to make it a two-possession contest with another score. That was the first of four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets in the third period.
Marshall scored next to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 24-14. Dagyn Williams hit the line for a 63-yard touchdown run.
Then it was all Mountain View.
The Yellow Jackets romped into the end zone three more times to take a 44-14 lead after three quarters of play.
Mountain View hit the line for an 81-yard touchdown run in the opening minutes of the fourth period to move the game to the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule.
Scoring once more in the last minute of the contest, Mountain View ended the game on a 32-0 run.
