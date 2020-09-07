MARSHALL — Marshall begins the 8-Man program with a big win Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.
Marshall’s defense took control of the game and put the Ramblers of Rose Bud away, 62-38.
"It was nice to play again," said Marshall Greg Bigham. "We really learned a lot in that game. It was great to get a win."
The second and third quarters were the key for Marshall. The Bobcat defense didn’t allow a score in the second period and didn’t allow a score in the third period until the clock showed :00 on the game clock at the end of the third period.
"We didn't know what to expect out of Rose Bud," stated the coach. "They caught us by surprise to begin the game. They spread us out some and they had a very athletic quarterback.
"There are a lot of things to improve on from a defensive stand point," continued the coach. "We played a little soft to begin with. We tightened up in the second half."
Even though the Bobcats had big leads, it is a very fast paced game where the scoreboard can change quickly.
"When there is no zone stuff and no safety," said Bigham, "We can't relax. No lead is really safe."
While the Bobcat defense was doing its job, the Marshall offense scored 32 straight points to take control of the contest.
Rose Bud pulled ahead, 22-16, at the end of the first period. Then the Bobcats started rolling and scored three touchdowns in the second frame.
Dagyn Williams tied the contest at 22 with a 22-yard run. Then Colton Sutterfield broke free for a 52-yard run to make it a 28-22 score.
Rose Bud was driving, but Marshall had a defensive stop as Williams had an interception that he returned for a touchdown. Williams converted the two-point conversion to move Marshall ahead, 36-22.
Marshall’s offense picked up where it left off in the third period. Hunter House scored on a 5-yard busted play and then House hit Sutterfield for a 14-yard strike for a touchdown.
The Bobcats had cruised to a 48-22 lead.
Rose Bud scored a touchdown to make it a 48-30 contest heading to the fourth period.
Another touchdown run by Williams moved Marshall ahead by three scores with 5:31 left. House hit Sutterfield to complete the two-point version and to give Marshall a four possession advantage, 56-30.
The Ramblers managed another score, but Williams answered to put Marshall ahead, 62-38.
Tyler Ross intercepted a pass to end the contest for Marshall.
Bigham was a little worried coming into the contest with a player that has never played a down as a quarterback.
"Hunter (House) is really learning," said the coach of his quarterback. "In pregame, he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn. But he is a competitor and really shined when the lights came on. He made great plays."
Marshall will be on the road on Friday as the Bobcats travel to Decatur. The contest will be a conference game.
The Bobcats’ first score in the new spot was Williams on a 65-yard run. Sutterfield scored on the two-point conversion.
Marshall’s second score on the season came as House hit Caleb Barnes for a score. Barnes also scored the two-point conversion.
