SEARCY — Harding Academy came into Friday night's game needing a win to take firm control of the 3A-2.
Facing Marshall, the Wildcats got what they needed. They defeated the Bobcats 49-0.
Harding is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A and now has a 1.5 game lead over Clinton with two weeks of action left.
Marshall is still in the playoff picture despite the loss.
The Wildcats started the game with a 35-0 lead after a quarter of play. Harding Academy added two more scores in the second period to move ahead 49-0 at intermission.
Neither team scored in the second half.
Marshall is now 3-5 on the season and 1-3 in conference play. Harding is now 8-0 and 5-0 in league play.
