ROSE BUD — The Marshall Bobcats hit the road once again.
This time they liked the trip. Marshall defeated Rose Bud in 3A-2 action, 36-18.
With the win, Marshall moves to 2-2 on the season. The Bobcats are 1-0 in league play.
Marshall was able to score twice in the first half. Those scores led the Bobcats to a 16-12 lead at intermission.
The Bobcat defense held in the second half allowing only one score.
After adding three more touchdowns in the second half, the Bobcats put the final touches on the game.
