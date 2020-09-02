MARSHALL — Over the last few seasons, low roster numbers put Marshall in a bind when it came to competing on the football field.
This season Bobcat Stadium will be rocking as a new game has come to town. Marshall will be playing 8-Man football.
“This gives us a chance to be successful,” said Marshall coach Greg Bigham, who is in his second season at the head of the Bobcat program. “It was very hard for us to compete with the amount of kids that we had against the Harding Academies and the Clintons that had 60 on their roster. We looked at the numbers and felt this was the best thing for us.”
The 8-Man game is not anything new for Bigham. He coached it at Marvell Academy and then coached the sport in Louisiana. In Louisiana he led his team to a state title and laid the groundwork for a successful program that has won three additional titles.
There are a few differences between 8-Man and 11-Man football.
“One of the biggest differences is the width of the field,” said the coach. “We go from a 53-yard wide field to a 40-yard field. I have played on both with 8-Man and it is really hard to stop people on a bigger field.”
Bigham went on to explain some other nuances to the game.
“In 8-Man you can force people into playing man-to-man,” he started. “There is very little zone.
“Another thing about the game is that every player on the field is an eligible receiver,” he continued. “Occasionally we throw it to one of the big fellas. They all think that they can catch it, so we give them a chance.”
Number designation is also eliminated in 8-Man. Any position can have any number that they want.
On the offensive side of the football, the 8-Man game has a quarterback. There are two guards. After that the team will select where the players line up. Marshall will be using a Pistol Offense.
The Bobcats will have a receiver and then a slot receiver with a single guard to that side. The tightend and another guard will be on the weak side with a pistol back.
Defensively, Marshall will use three defensive linemen, three linebackers and two cornerbacks.
The Pistol Offense has several hitches in it that Bigham developed when he was in Louisiana. It will be different than other things that the Bobcats will see in its league. Currently, there are 16 teams in Arkansas that are playing 8-Man football.
Arkansas has been divided into an east conference and a west conference. Marshall falls into the west. Schools in their league are: Decatur; Episcopal Collegiate; Mountain Pine; Subiaco Academy; Western Yell County; Springhill; and Trinity Christian of Texarkana.
This league is not sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association this cycle, but the move is headed that way and expected to happen in the cycle beginning in 2022.
“Out of the schools that are playing, all of them are 2A schools except four,” said Bigham. “Us, Rose Bud, Episcopal (Collegiate) and Subiaco (Academy) are the larger schools that are playing.”
Three of the larger schools are in the west while Rose Bud is the lone larger school in the east. There is a state playoff, but that is for schools that are 2A. Each division will take the top two schools from each league to form the brackets.
“There has been talk of a large school playoffs,” said the coach. “We don’t know yet. We don’t know how they would rank us since Rose Bud plays in the east and the other three play in the west.”
There is another new twist to Friday nights this season. The junior high game will be played at 5:30 p.m. each Friday before the high school game begins at 7 p.m.
As Marshall enters a new era in football, the Bobcat Nation has been ready for success on the gridiron. That success may come in the form of an 8-Man football team.
