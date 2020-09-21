LITTLE ROCK — For the second week in a row, Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate defense took control of a game in the second half.
Unfortunately for the Marshall Bobcats, last week that control came against them in an 8-Man conference matchup.
The Wildcats sent the Bobcats home with a 40-30 loss.
Marshall had ran to a 22-14 lead in the first half, but the Bobcats managed only one score in the second half as the Wildcats were able to put three scores on the board.
In the previous week against Mountain Pine, the Wildcats trailed 44-24 at halftime before winning the contest, 62-52.
Episcopal scored two touchdowns in the last 7:40 of the contest to come from behind to beat the Bobcats.
Trailing, 28-22, Marshall turned the ball over to Dagyn Williams. The junior running back hit the hole for a 2-yard touchdown score.
He followed the score with a two-point conversion to give the Bobcats the lead at 30-28.
In the first half, the Wildcats kicked off to Marshall. An on-side kick hit the hands of a Marshall player, but ended up in possession of Episcopal.
The Wildcats then scored on a 40-yard pass play just 17 seconds into the contest.
Marshall needed 1:23 to score.
Williams had all three carries for the visitors on the drive. He had runs of 7-, 41- and 4-yards. The 4-yard run was a touchdown.
Quarterback Hunter House scored the two-point conversion.
After the Wildcats regained the lead at 14-8, Marshall went 16-yards for a score after recovering a Wildcat fumble.
Williams had a 1-yard run up the middle to account for the points. He was also successful on completing the two-point conversion.
Marshall led, 16-14, at the end of the first period.
There was only one score in the second frame. Williams scored for Marshall on a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 22-14 at halftime.
Marshall will be back in action on Friday. The Bobcats host Mountain Pine for homecoming festivities.
The Junior Bobcats will play before the Bobcats take the field.
