MARSHALL — Two undefeated teams will take the field on Friday night when Marshall and Episcopal Collegiate tangle in 8-Man football.
Someone will be going home with a loss.
Marshall enters the contest with a 2-0 record and the Wildcats are sitting at 1-0.
Even though the two schools have been in the same football league before, this marks the first time that the two will be playing 8-Man opposite each other.
Marshall coach Greg Bigham has a thought on what the Wildcats will try to do offensively.
“They are in the Shot Gun,” he said. “They will run an inside zone and will use a power formation from a two back set and throw the ball well.”
Episcopal trailed 44-24 at halftime last week against Mountain Pine. The Wildcats caught fire in the second half and outscored Mountain Pine, 40-8, to create a double-digit win.
Defensively, the Wildcats will be looking to respect the Marshall ground attack.
“They will probably play an odd front,” said Bigham of his opponents. “They will likely have one high safety.”
While the Bobcats have been able to put up some points in the opening two games, the coach has a plan to attack Episcopal.
“We want to be as balanced as possible,” said the coach of his offensive plan for Friday night.
Despite a victory over Decatur that saw the Bobcats score twice in the final 4:37 of the game to account for a 54-40 win, the coach saw some room for improvement.
“We need to clean up some blocking from last week,” he said.
This game will be a good measuring stick for the Bobcats for postseason play.
There are four schools that are members of Class 3A or 4A. The remaining 8-Man schools are Class 2A. The Class 2A will battle for a title.
The four larger schools will also play each other in a playoff format. Marshall already has a non-conference win over Rose Bud. This game will help in the seeding for the four-team event.
Team members include: Connor Baysinger; Daken England; Hunter House; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Quenton Leake; Josh Gellert; Tanner Massey; Dagyn Williams; Gabin Amichaud; Tyler Ross; Trayten Begley-Blair; Jacob Davis; Derrick Hoskinds; Anthony Perez; Collin Moseley; Tucker Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The team is coached by Greg Bigham. Assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
