MARSHALL -- The Marshall varsity football team lined up against Quitman on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.
When the night was over, the Bobcats recorded their first win of the season. The Bobcats defeated Quitman, 63-14.
Marshall scored 22 points in each of its first two quarters. The 44-6 halftime was good enough to activate the Arkansas Good Sportsmanship Rule in the second half.
Daygn Williams hit the Bulldogs for the first two scores of the game.
He took a first-and-goal handoff to the house with 7:40 showing on the clock.
Caleb Barnes converted the two-point attempt for the Bobcats.
Just three plays later, Wiiliams picked off a Quitman pass. The Pick Six return covered 28 yards.
Marshall led 14-0 before the Bulldogs put their only first half points on the board.
The Bobcats managed to score in the final minute of the first two periods.
With 30 seconds left in the first Isaac Cole Ragland plunged in from 3 yards out. He converted the two-point attempt giving the home team a 22-6 lead at the first break.
The last score of the first half came with 4 seconds left. Ragland scored from a yard out. He also completed the two-point attempt.
Marshall's first second of the second period came on a 57-yard Ragland run. He also converted the two-point try.
With 2:53 showing on the clock in the second period, Williams scored his third touchdown of the first half.
