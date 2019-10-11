MARSHALL After three straight wins, Marshall was trying to pick up their fourth on Friday night.
Opposite Melbourne, the Bobcats were not able to post the win. The Bearkatz defeated Marshall, 52-22.
With the loss, the Bobcats fall to 1-1 in 3A-2 action. Marshall has defeated Cedar Ridge in league play. The Bobcats also played Rose Bud, but the Ramblers are not playing conference games.
Rose Bud didn't complete the 2018 season and didn't declare to play this year until late so none of its games will count in conference play.
Melbourne put 20 points on the board in the first quarter. That pushed the Bearkatz ahead. 20-0.
Marshall got on scoreboard in the second 12 minutes, but Melbourne moved ahead, 47-8, at the halfway point.
