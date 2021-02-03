MARSHALL — The Ray Moore Gym was filled with COVID-19 seating on Tuesday night as the Marshall Bobcats and Lady Bobcats hosted Southside Bee Branch.
When the night was over, each team left with a senior win, but Marshall won the night with a junior girls victory, 28-23.
Marshall won the senior girls contest, 48-38, while the Bobcats were stung by the Hornets, 72-34.
Senior Girls
Marshall took the lead midway through the third period and never trailed again on the way to posting a 48-38 win.
Southside Bee Branch came out of the lockerroom and scored the first four points of the third period. That gave the team a 23-22 advantage.
Marshall answered quickly with a 3-pointer from Jaylin Pruitt and a bucket inside from Anna Spurlock.
The Lady Hornets cut the Marshall lead to two points, but Sarah Baysinger scored after taking a pass from Rylee Kelley.
Southside had a good night on the offensive boards and scored its next two points after a putback.
That started a 6-0 Marshall lead that last until the fourth period.
Hayla Hensley started the run with two free throws. Abby Horton scored next and Pruitt ended the run with two more free throws.
Down eight points, Southside scored the next four points. However, it took the team 3:05 to get the two baskets to drop.
Marshall's first point of the fourth period came from Spurlock with 4:43 showing as she connected on a free throw.
Southside was able to cut the lead to three points on two occasions, but Marshall ended the game hitting 11-of-18 free throw attempts.
Pruitt had 17 for Marshall with Spurlock adding 15. Hensley had seven, Horton six and Baysinger three.
Senior Boys
Marshall had to recruit a pair of players to help the team play on Tuesday night because of injury and quarantine situations. The Bobcats fell short, 72-34.
The Bobcats started off putting up a good fight.
Colton Switzer hit a basket to tie the game at 2.
A 3-pointer from Matthew Cole gave the Bobcats their first lead at 5-4.
Southside answered that basket with a trey of its own, but Max Beavers moved the Bobcats back in front 8-7.
Then the wheels came off the Marshall wagon.
The Hornets started a 24-0 run with 17 of those points coming in the first period. Southside led, 24-8, at the first break.
Beavers broke the run with a free throw for Marshall.
He later scored again before Daken England hit a basket.
Then Beavers and England combined ended the first half with each scoring another field goal. Marshall trailed at intermission, 45-17.
Marshall started to hit from the Kenda in the third period. Switzer had two treys and Tanner Chase added another one.
In the fourth period Dagyn Williams scored on a layup and Switzer hit a free throw.
Marshall's night was capped when Will Martin hit a free throw.
Leading Marshall in scoring was Beavers with 12. Switzer added nine, England four, Cole and Chase three each, Williams two and Martin one.
Junior Girls
Marshall scored nearly half of its points in the second period on the way to producing a 28-23 win.
The Junior Lady Bobcats trailed, 7-5, after the first period, but hit the nets for 12 in the second.
Entering the lockerroom with a 17-13 advantage, Marshall had held Southside to six points in the second.
Marshall had a 24-19 lead with one period left to play.
Leading Marshall in scoring was Audrey Blair with 11 points. Hadley Horton added six, Anna Ragland and Maggie Housley four each, Izzie Harness two and Miley Harris one.
