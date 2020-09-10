DECATUR — After a successful opening week of 8-Man football, the Marshall Bobcats are jumping into the thick of the league race.
Currently, the 8-Man football game is not an approved Arkansas Activities Association sport, but the league is moving forward under the umbrella of the AAA.
There are 15 teams playing the sport in Arkansas. When the schools met with the AAA in February, things were headed toward a sanctioned event.
However, when four schools that were not in Class 2A joined, the AAA decided not to approve the sport during this cycle.
Marshall, Rose Bud and Little Rock’s Episcopal Collegiate are both Class 3A schools and Subiaco Academy is a Class 4A member.
The state has been divided into two conferences. One for the teams in the eastern part of the state and teams in the west.
Marshall is a member of the western conference.
Friday, the team will head to Decatur to play.
Decatur and Marshall’s junior high will play beginning at 5:30 on Friday night. The senior high contest begins at the conclusion of the junior varsity match.
Team members include: Caleb Barnes; Conner Basinger; Trayten Begley-Blair; Andy Branscum; Tucker Casto; Matthew Cole; Marcus Henson; Derrick Hoskinds; Hunter House; Dylan Kendrick; Quentin Leake; Danny Lee; Austin Mason; Tanner Massey; Collin Moseley; Anthony Perez; Colton Sutterfield; and Dagyn Williams. The team is coached by Greg Bigham. Assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
