SUBIACO — The 8-Man football season is winding down.
Friday night, the playoffs for the 16-team league begins. The playoff system is divided into two categories. The schools that will be Class 3A and larger compete together in the playoffs and the teams that are Class 2A compete together.
Marshall is the common factor of the three schools that will join the Bobcats in a four-team playoff. Two schools are in Marshall’s side of the conference and in its only non-conference game, the Bobcats played Rose Bud.
The top seed will be Episcopal Collegiate of Little Rock. They will play Rose Bud, who is the No. 4 seed.
Marshall was dubbed as the No. 3 seed and the team will travel to face No. 2 Subiaco Academy.
Game time for the contest will be at 7 p.m. The Trojans defeated Marshall earlier this season in a close contest.
Team members of the Bobcats include: Connor Baysinger; Daken England; Hunter House; Caleb Barnes; Austin Mason; Colton Sutterfield; Quenton Leake; Josh Gellert; Tanner Massey; Dagyn Williams; Gabin Amichaud; Tyler Ross; Trayten Begley-Blair; Jacob Davis; Derrick Hoskinds; Anthony Perez; Collin Moseley; Tucker Casto; Marcus Henson; Matthew Cole; Dylan Kendrick; and Danny Lee. The team is coached by Greg Bigham. Assistant coaches are Trent Middleton and Anthony Elliott.
