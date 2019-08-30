OLA -- The Greg Bigham era at Marshall High School began Friday night.
With a trip to Ola, the Bobcats faced Two Rivers High School.
It was a battle to the end that saw the Gators down Marshall, 12-8.
Two Rivers struck first. They scored in the first period to take a 6-0 lead.
The Bobcats answered.
Marshall scored a touchdown and then converted a two-point point after attempt to take an 8-6 halftime lead.
Giving up a third quarter touchdown to the Gators, Marshall was unable to score in the second half.
