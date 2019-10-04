MARSHALL — Losing focus on homecoming night was no issue for the Marshall Bobcats on Friday night in a 3A-2 matchup against Cedar Ridge.
The offense was clicking just as well as the defense in front of a large crowd at Bobcat Stadium when Marshall ran away with a 50-6 win over the Timberwolves to make it three-straight victories at the halfway point in the season.
The opening kickoff was fumbled by Cedar Ridge and Marshall sophomore Colton Sutterfield fell on the ball to make up for the Bobcats not winning the coin toss.
Marshall was all about winning from that point forward.
Three plays and 25 yards later, Tyler Horton ran around the defense for an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Caleb Barnes then flung a pass to Horton for the two-point conversion and Marshall struck the scoreboard early with an 8-0 lead.
The Bobcats’ next scoring drive came on the first play of the second quarter.
Marshall sophomore Dagyn Williams rushed up the middle for a 25-yard gain and a score to spark the momentum in the direction of the home team. Barnes rushed the ball for the conversion and a 16-0 advantage.
Cedar Ridge had nothing going on offense and a three-and-out forced the Timberwolves to punt.
Marshall continued to march down the field led by a 43-yard run by Williams. The series ended with Williams pushing forward for a 7-yard touchdown run and a 22-0 lead.
Cedar Ridge was moving backwards on offense before they gave the ball away on an interception picked by Isaac Ragland. Ragland swiped the ball on the right side of the field and then carried a pile of Timberwolves players on his back before being forced down at the 1-yard line.
Marshall gave the ball right back to Ragland who punched the ball across the goal line for six points. The Bobcats were holding a 28-0 edge when they kicked the ball back to Cedar Ridge.
The Timberwolves moved the ball down the field just before halftime and faced fourth and twelve at the 13-yard line with one second remaining in the first half.
Marshall’s Hunter House and Tom Casto took it upon themselves to sack the quarterback into the dirt for a sack as the halftime horn sounded.
Marshall held a 28-0 lead at the break and continued where they left off to start the third period.
Cedar Ridge kicked the ball off and couldn’t avoid the ball going to Ragland.
Ragland overpowered the Timberwolves special teams unit and plowed forward for a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Williams ran the two-point conversion in to make it a 36-0 affair and initiated the Mercy Rule.
Cedar Ridge responded with back-to-back long receptions during a 62-yard drive to get its first points of the game.
Horton, Ragland and Williams combined for 75 yards over five plays capped by a 21-yard touchdown run from Williams to put Marshall even further ahead. Barnes connected with Horton on a short pass for the conversion and the Bobcats increased the lead, ahead 44-6.
The Timberwolves completed their second pass of the night to Ragland with 7:44 remaining in the fourth quarter and Marshall was back on offense.
Williams collected 54 yards on three running plays and his fourth touchdown of the night to put the Bobcats at a 50-6 lead.
Cedar Ridge’s final play of the game was the third interception by Ragland. Ragland brought the ball out to the Bobcat 39-yard line where the home team was able to run the clock out and pick up their third straight win.
Marshall moves to a 3-2 record overall and 2-0 in the 3A-2 standings. The Bobcats will travel to Melbourne on Oct. 11 to face the Bearkatz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.