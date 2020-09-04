MARSHALL -- In year's past, when Rose Bud and Marshall hit the football field together, it was a matchup of 3A-2 opponents.
Both schools faced dwindling numbers and made the leap to Arkansas 8-Man football. On Friday night, both schools opened the new chapter in the schools' history.
A long, junior-high contest between the two schools moved the conclusion of the game beyond press times. Check the Daily Times Facebook page for the final score.
The Bobcats scored twice in the final 1:56 of the second period to break open a tied contest.
Colton Sutterfield had a 52-yard romp to give Marshall its first lead of the season, 28-22.
Rose Bud was driving late in the period when a Bobcat turnover resulted in a score with 17 seconds left in the half.
Hunter House hit Dagyn Williams with a pass to complete the two-point conversion.
Marshall led at halftime, 36-22.
The Bobcats' first score of the season came on the team's second possession. Williams crashed through the Rambler defense as he ran 65 yards for the score.
Sutterfield completed the two-point play.
Rose Bud moved ahead of the Bobcats, 16-8, but House hit Caleb Barnes on a 25-yard touchdown strike. Williams ran in the two-point attempt to tie the game at 16.
The Ramblers struck quickly and led, 22-16, at the first break.
Williams tied the contest at 22 with 9:56 left in the second quarter with a 22-yard run.
Marshall hits the road on Friday night as they play Decatur. The Bobcats are in the same conference as Decatur making this contest a league game. The junior high contest will begin at 5:30 and the senior game will follow.
