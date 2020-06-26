MAUMEE — Just like twins, there are a pair of waterfalls along the Buffalo National River that are worth seeing.
Their height is amazing, but their visibility is limited.
The Maumee waterfalls are just .12 of a mile from each other and all within one mile from the parking location.
Each of the waterfalls is only a few steps from the path, but neither is easily seen. The lush greens of summer make the views hard during the summer time.
The waterfalls have original names, Maumee East and Maumee West. East, which is the second waterfall on the hike is 67 foot tall while West is 53 foot in height.
If the path is visited during the heavy rains of spring, there are several areas that will have additional waterfalls as three areas have runoffs that will fall over the cliff into the valley below.
After the first quarter of a mile, the path to the waterfalls is on a cliff top. There are areas where the path is 3-foot from the edge and some areas where there are 20-foot before a plunge of 50-feet.
To arrive at the hike, visitors would take Highway 27 east out of Marshall. Travel on this highway for 5.3 miles before seeing the signs for Maumee South.
Turn left on this road. The first 3.1 miles of road is paved. It turns into a gravel road that is fairly well maintained.
At the 4.5 mile mark of the trip there will be a sign that states that visitors are in the national park area. Just a half mile from that sign there will be an old road on the right hand side of the road for parking. At that same location there is a wooden post marking the hiking area.
After parking, the trail will head the same direction as the river. There are glimpses of the water from the trail which is very high above the water path.
A quarter of a mile into the hike, the trail turns right around a curve. No more views of the river will be seen.
About a third of a mile into the path, the elevation begins to drop. The path goes downhill from there. There is not many exciting views along the path except for the flora that pops up from the ground. Orange and red mushrooms dot the ground along with Sweet Williams, Black Eye Susans and several other wildflowers.
About two thirds into the hike, the West waterfall can be heard. There is a large rock that jets out from the bluff that allows visitors to get a less obstructed view of the waterfall.
On the east side of the waterfall, there is another area that can be used to view the water experience.
Continuing to move on the path, the East waterfall comes into view just over a tenth of a mile away. It can be seen easier, but there is still obstruction from nature itself.
If crossing the stream that leads to the waterfall, there is a small path that leads to another view of the waterfall. This vantage point is better, however, be careful as bear tracks were over the hillside.
The path continues but remember that a one mile back uphill is waiting to complete the journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.