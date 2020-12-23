BERRYVILLE — The Berryville Bobcats stepped out of 4A-1 play on Tuesday night to host Jasper.
When the night was over, Berryville won two of the games and Jasper picked up one win.
The Berryville Lady Bobcats defeated Jasper, 71-39, while the Bobcats claimed a 60-29 win.
Jasper’s junior girls posted a 34-12 win for the visitors.
Senior Girls
Berryville used a 17-3 run in the second period to put the game away with Jasper. The Lady Bobcats won the contest, 71-39.
A basket by Aubrey Henderson of Jasper made the scoreboard read, 19-15 in favor of Berryville with 7:18 left in the first half.
Then the bottom fell out of the Jasper basket.
Faith Kelley hit a basket for the Lady Bobcats that was followed by a Lilli Compton bucket.
Anniston Armer drilled a trey and then added two free throws for Berryville to give the home team the first nine points in the 17-3 run.
Kaylee Reynolds of Jasper scored the lone Lady Pirates points during the run with a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc.
Hannah Youngblood then started a string of six-straight free throws for Berryville. She nailed two then Lauren Compton flushed two. Youngblood hit the last pair to put the Berryville lead at 34-18.
The large Berryville run was completed by a Lauren Compton layup to double up Jasper at that point.
Halle Emerson scored for Jasper on an offensive putback, but Lilli Compton set the halftime score at 39-20 with a 3-pointer that found its way into the net before the halftime buzzer sounded.
Emerson started the second half like she ended the first half for the Lady Pirates. She collected an offensive rebound and put a shot into the goal.
That was then followed by back-to-back treys for Berryville. Lilli Compton hit the first long shot before Armer drained the second one.
Henderson scored for Jasper, but Lilli Compton hit her second trey of the quarter. Berryville moved on to lead 58-32 after three periods.
The game started out very tight.
Kelley started the scoring for the Lady Bobcats, but Emerson answered.
Lilli Compton scored, but Emerson answered again to tie the game at 4.
Jasper took its first lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Brooklyn Flud. Lilli Compton hit her first trey of the game to tie the score at 7-7.
Emerson hit her third bucket of the first period that was answer by Youngblood to tie the game for the fourth time.
Youngblood’s basket started a mini 8-0 Berryville run. Kelley hit her second shot of the quarter and Lauren Compton hit two charity tosses. Lilli Compton completed the run with a steal and a layup.
Emerson stopped the run, but the quarter ended with each team hitting two free throws. Lilli Compton got the two for Berryville and Brielle Brasel hit the pair for Jasper.
The score read 17-13 at the first break in favor of Berryville.
Leading Berryville in scoring was Lilli Compton with 28 points. Armer, Kelley and Youngblood had 10 each, Lauren Compton six, Emma Samac three and Sarah Pruente and Ella McMellon two each.
Jasper was led by Emerson with 15 points. Henderson added eight, Reynolds seven, Flud five and Brasel four.
Senior Boys
Berryville used its size advantage in the paint early to take control of the game with Jasper. The Bobcats posted a 60-29 win.
The Bobcats had more second chance points in the first period than Jasper had points in the first period. Berryville scored eight points on second chances to lead to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first frame.
Nate Allen started the first period barrage with a trey. That was followed up by a three-point play from Weston Teague after he collected an offensive rebound.
Jake Wilson hit the next bucket to give Berryville an 8-0 lead.
Huston Davidson hit a basket at the 4:22 mark to give the Pirates their first score of the game.
Berryville answered with the next nine points. Allen hit his second trey after taking a pass from Teague.
Teague then hit a free throw before scoring the next two buckets after picking off offensive rebounds.
J.D. Smith ended the run with a free throw. He was fouled after pulling down an offensive rebound and trying to score.
Jasper did close the first period with the last five points. Forrest Siebert had a steal and layup with 1:04 showing on the clock and Sam Parker took a pass from Calvin Smith and drained a trey.
Berryville led 17-7 after the one period.
The second period belonged the Berryville. The Bobcats outscored Jasper, 17-0 with Wilson getting seven of those points and Teague six. D.J. Colbert and Chet Hudgens scored the last two baskets.
Kennon Helmlinger had three assists in the second period.
After a festive halftime talk by Jasper coach Mike Parker, the Pirates came out and showed signs of life.
Teague had scored the first two baskets of the period to give the Bobcats a 38-7 advantage.
Jasper answered with a 10-2 run.
Davidson hit a shot after taking a pass from Mason Morgan. Morgan then hit back-to-back treys with Smith recording another assist in the stretch.
Teague hit his third third period shot before Parker added another Jasper bucket.
Wilson scored but Davidson answered to make it a 42-29 contest.
Berryville finished the period with a 9-2 run with Parker getting two free throws for Jasper during the stretch.
Teague led Berryville with 20 points. Wilson added 18, Colbert seven, Allen six, Kanon Coatney and Layton Grunwald three each, Hudgens two and Smith one.
Jasper was led by Parker with seven points. Morgan, Davidson and Siebert added six each, Sam Helmuth three and Jarrett Willis one.
Junior Girls
Jasper broke a close game open in the third period on the way to posting a 34-12 win over Berryville.
The game was knotted at 4 at the first break and Jasper led 13-10 at halftime.
Hitting three treys in the third period, Jasper moved its lead to 26-10 with one period left.
Leading Jasper in scoring was Grace Edgmon with 12 points. Tina Siebert added nine, Lyla Raulston seven, Raye Stokes four and Emily Sexton two.
