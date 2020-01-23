VALLEY SPRINGS — Two of the three basketball games at Valley Springs ended with mercy rule decisions on Tuesday night.
The home team had one and the visiting team had one. Valley Springs won the senior boys battle, 85-54, while Bergman won the junior boys contest, 54-24.
Valley Springs took the only girls match of the evening as the Lady Tigers defeated Bergman, 45-30.
It will be the last time that the two teams will meet in 3A-1East regular season action. Both teams will move to the 3A-1 next year.
Senior Girls
An early run put Valley Springs in the driver’s seat on the way to claiming a 45-30 win over Bergman in the 3A-1East.
A Valley Springs’ 8-0 run in the middle of the first period gave the Lady Tigers control.
The game was tied at 5-5 after Maddie Holt hit a shot for Bergman. Then the Lady Tiger run started. Cayley Patrick started the run with a pair of free throws. Haylie Fry flashed to make a steal on the right wing on defense and turned that into a layup after driving the length of the floor.
Bethany Richardson hit a mid-range jumper before Fry scored inside to complete the run that took only 1:52 off of the clock.
Holt broke the streak with a pair of free throws, but Maura Moore hit a shot for the Lady Tigers.
A layup by Halle Miller sent the Lady Tigers to the first break holding a 17-9 advantage.
Fry opened the second period with a bucket, but the Lady Panthers came charging back.
Kara Ponder hit a trey for Bergman that was followed by a basket from Elena Mendez after collecting an offensive rebound.
Holt nailed a free throw to pull the visitors within, 19-15.
Patrick scored for the Lady Tigers after taking a nifty pass from Richardson. Miller collected an offensive rebound after missing a shot. She turned it into points and a 23-15 Valley Springs lead.
Ponder hit a bucket for Bergman with 2:52 left in the first half to get the Lady Panthers as close as they would get the rest of the night at 23-17.
The Ponder shot was answered with a trey from Moore.
Valley Springs led 29-19 at intermission.
Whitney Coffelt hit a trey from the top of the key to start the third period for Valley Springs. Bergman scored five points in a row with Holt getting three of those and Karsen Edwards picking up the other bucket.
At the end of the period, Valley Springs maintained its 10-point advantage.
The Lady Tigers opened the final frame with an 11-3 run. Ponder hit a trey at the 3:04 mark. That was the last time the Lady Panthers held the ball on offense as Valley Springs maintained possession the rest of the basketball game.
Leading Valley Springs in scoring was Coffelt with 10 points. Miller added nine, Moore, Fry and Patrick eight each and Richardson two.
Holt led Bergman with 13 points. Ponder pitched in eight, Edwards five and Mendez and Emma Graddy two each.
Senior Boys
Two big runs gave Valley Springs enough points to post an 85-54 win over Bergman
The second big run put the game away for the Tigers. Coming out of the lockerroom, the squad led 41-31 to begin the third period.
Valley Springs scored a 14-2 run over the first 4:11 of the frame to move ahead by 22 points.
Isaac Ragland began the frame with a trey for the Tigers. Briley Saunier scored in the paint to push Valley Springs’ lead to 46-31 at the moment.
Elijah Royce nailed two free throws for Bergman at the 6 minute mark.
Trell Trammell scored for Valley Springs to start a 9-0 streak. Teagan James drained a trey that was followed by a Brock Knapp bucket. Ragland hit the last bucket that gave Valley Springs a 55-33 lead.
The Tigers increased their lead to 26 points twice in the third, but two free throws by Chance Carter of Bergman closed the quarter with the scoreboard reading, 65-41.
Two free throws by Braydon Carnahan at the 4:57 mark of the fourth period activated the mercy rule for the Tigers.
The Panthers drew first blood in the game as Royce had a steal and two points.
That was answered by a Trammell trey.
Carter gave Bergman the lead at 4-3, but Saunier nailed a long shot for the Tigers to give them the lead at 6-4.
Asher Fultz of Bergman tied the game and at the 4:09 mark of the first gave Bergman its last lead of the night with a trey. The Panthers were ahead, 9-7.
Valley Springs answered with its first big run of the night. The Tigers scored a 15-2 streak over the last 3:21 of the first period.
Trammell started the run with a trey that was followed by a Ragland bucket.
Royce scored next for Bergman before Valley Springs hit a pair of back-to-back treys. Trammell hit the first one and James hit the second.
Brock Lippe scored on a layup after Ragland had a steal on the wing and threw a fullcourt pass to the guard.
Ragland ended the frame with two free throws as the Tigers doubled up Bergman, 22-11, after one.
After increasing the lead to 13 points, Valley Springs’ offense took quick shots that allowed the Panthers to crawl back into the contest.
Carter started a 9-0 Bergman run with a score in the paint. Royce then hit another shot before Carter scored his second bucket of the quarter.
The run ended with a trey from A.J. Van Lear to make it a 26-22 affair.
Ragland scored the first points for the Tigers after the Bergman string.
Later in the quarter Shelton Welsh scored for Bergman to cut the Tiger lead to 30-27 with 2:42 left in the first half.
Saunier took a kickout pass from Ragland and the inside-out game resulted in a trey for the Tigers.
Welsh scored again for Bergman, but James hit one of two treys for the Tigers in the last 1:42 of the first half as Valley Springs recorded a 41-31 halftime advantage.
Six different Tigers hit treys in the contest.
Ragland led Valley Springs with 21 points. Saunier added 19, Trammell 12, James 11, Carnahan nine, Lippe seven, Hunter Reese four and Knapp two.
Bergman was led by Royce with 22 points. Fultz scored nine, Carter eight, Welsh four, Van Lear three and Austin Dixon, Peyton Henson, Marcus Bryant and Trevor Little two apiece.
Junior Boys
Bergman used a strong second half to defeat Valley Springs, 54-24.
The Junior Panthers led 13-7 after the first period and moved it to 19-12 at intermission.
Then Bergman exploded for 22 points in the third period to start the route. They led, 41-19, heading into the final six minutes.
Leading Bergman in scoring was Bryson Bauer with 15 points. Brayden Oleson added 14, Walker Patton 13, Kaden Ponder six, Mingo Kennedy three and Tristen Pritchett two.
Valley Springs was led by Jimmy Reed with 12 points. Maddax Johnson pitched in five, Kaden Horn three and Blain Roberson and Kelby Ply two each.
