Goblin Arena was the sight for junior high action on Tuesday night for seventh- and eight-grade girls basketball with Mountain Home.
Both home teams suffered defeat as the seventh-grade girls lost in a 27-21 match and the eighth-grade girls faced a 22-19 defeat.
Seventh-grade girls
Harrison held the lead early but fell behind and were beaten by a 27-21 score against Mountain Home.
The advantage went to Harrison after the first period with a 4-3 lead and a 9-5 score at halftime.
Mountain Home battled back and took the lead with a 14-12 score after the third and outscored Harrison by a 13-8 mark to take the road win.
Harrison was led by Lila Jones with eight points. Sager Clemence added seven points and Eli Warner and Tucker Webb three apiece.
Eighth-grade girls
A scoreless second period put the Harrison girls behind on the scoreboard and Mountain Home held on to win, 22-19.
Harrison had a slim lead after the first period, 9-8.
Mountain Home had four points in the second while holding Harrison scoreless and the home team faced a 12-9 disadvantage at halftime.
Both team scored six points in the third period and despite Harrison outscoring Mountain Home by a 4-3 score in the final frame, the visiting Mountain Home team took the win.
Reese Ricketts led Harrison with 10 points. Abigail Fancler scored six points and Hope Humphrey three.
