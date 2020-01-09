An ever-growing hobby that has afflicted far too many people in this social media infested world is collecting memes. This writer is guilty on most charges.
I recently seen a conversation among a group of people on Facebook where a problem was addressed, discussed and then resolved. That may seem strange to some people, but willing individuals can resolve their issues in the world without lawsuits, bad-mouthing and finger pointing.
The downloaded folder on my phone is full of memes for almost every situation, or so I thought. I scrolled and scrolled for just the right kind of sarcasm that would fit that discussion and hopefully make people laugh while displaying my clever yet humble and smart aleck character flaws.
Then the impossible was made possible. I didn’t have a single meme that wouldn’t have made the situation worse. They all would’ve pointed a finger or downgraded someone in the conversation. So, I did the unimaginable and hardest thing possible, I decided to plead the fifth and keep my mouth shut.
What a concept!
All the memes with the lady yelling at the cat and the Dos Equis guy’s witty cynicism stayed in their place. None of the president’s or past president’s funny sayings on a badly timed picture would’ve fit the narrative.
I realized I have way too many memes about disc golf that only a few people would understand. The nice and sweet images that are saved just so I can send to my wife at a later date would’ve came across as weird and awkward.
The Epstein didn’t kill himself memes would’ve been labeled as wrong place and wrong time, although the one about him cremating himself would’ve probably changed the topic altogether. But it wouldn’t have helped any.
I guess the point — if there is one — is that sometimes people just need to talk about what’s on their mind in a human being kind of way. My sarcasm and lack of sympathy wasn’t necessary and most likely not desired. In fact, it was unknowingly appreciated by all those involved because I restrained the desire to comment any opinions. Who am I to try and solve all the world’s problems? Much less, make fun of them.
I’m grateful that the restraint of pen and tongue option passed through my feeble mind at that moment.
However, there are some other things that won’t be served that luxury.
Arkansas basketball needs to learn how to rebound on the offensive end of the court. I no longer need a haircut after pulling my hair out watching Wednesday night’s game against LSU.
Kids need more spankings and their mouths washed out with soap on occasion.
Daylight savings time needs to be fixed… somehow.
There’s a lot of dumb people on television that need to be taken off the air.
And last but not least, high school basketball needs a shot clock. I’m working on a meme about that.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
