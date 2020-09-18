In the year of 2020, why not?
Major League Baseball started in July and the season that is only playing 37 percent of its games is preparing for the playoffs.
This season there will be eight teams in the playoffs from each league.
These teams will be in a standard tournament bracket format that will have the No. 1 team host the No. 8 team. The No. 2 will host No. 7 and so on and so forth.
These opening games are called wildcard series and they are the best of three. There will be no location changes. The games will be played at the better seeds’ home park.
These scenes start on Sept. 29.
At the conclusion of the three-game series, there will be four teams and those teams will play a best-of-seven series to move to the league championship series.
The difference in these series is that each of the series will be held at a neutral park. The American League will play its games in National League parks and the National League will play in American League parks.
The American League semifinal series will be play at Petco park in San Diego and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field and Houston Astros’ Minute Maid Park will host the two National League semifinal series.
Globe Life Field will host the National League Championship Series while Petco will host the American League Championship Series.
For the first time since 1944, the World Series will be held on a neutral field. Globe Life will be the host.
Fox will air the World Series.
The races are heating up with a week left. It is funny that only three teams have clinched spots entering Friday’s competition.
The Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox and the Dodgers have all earned one of the 16 spots in the playoffs. From there on it will be tough to determine who is in and who is eliminated. Actually, no one has been eliminated with the exception of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Texas’ family is currently bent down to unplug life support while Boston’s family made the decision to pull the plug as well. Texas is 8.5 games out of the last playoff spot with 10 games left. Boston is eight games back with nine games left.
Kansas City is five games back with 10 to play.
In the National League it is much closer. There are five teams within two games of each other and it appears that three of those sub-par .500 teams will make the playoffs.
Currently, St. Louis is out of the picture, but they are one of those five teams. They are only a half game back from the playoffs.
The Covid Redbirds get to play seven inning games to catch up in games. They have now played 46 while most teams are sitting at 50 or 51 games played.
If there is a Game 7 in the World Series, it will be played on Oct. 28. The Fall Series becomes more like a Winter Affair.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
