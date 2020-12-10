There is almost always a moment during a ballgame where momentum either begins to build and then takes shape or builds and then comes crashing down.
My daughter’s definition and best example of momentum was “when you stop pedaling a bicycle but continue to move forward.”
It’s a force where you can observe, feel and experience its presence but can’t quite touch. For all the technical nerds, it’s mass times velocity.
Hebrews 11 begins with “faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Pondering on the topic of momentum made me think of that verse.
On third-and-long, football fans for the defense will make lots of noise in hopes of a big stop. “For whom the bell tolls” by Metallica begins blaring through the speakers and an indescribable determination begins to develop in the hearts and mind of the players on the field.
When a shot falls through the net to give the home team a lead, the fans fill with excitement and there is an energy that moves through the arena. There is a belief that the team will be able to build on that energy and continue to move in the positive direction.
A confidence begins to build when this energy proves productive in a ballgame. You can call it faith in action or you can be a stickler and call it hard work and determination. Both are correct.
Either way, there is a level of momentum there that began with effort and hope.
I remember a game when I was in high school. One of our players got the ball on a fast break and finished with an impressive dunk. The crowd went wild. The opposing team responded by pushing the ball down the court and hitting a 3-pointer. The crowd was still ecstatic over the dunk despite the other team outdoing the play on the scoreboard.
No momentum was lost due to the other team’s performance.
On the flip side, momentum can come to a sudden stop if a person or team gets complacent. Several factors can stop momentum. However, faith is seldom the buzzkill.
A bicycle crash, a clumsy turnover or a timeout in a ballgame can be momentum destroyers.
That’s why getting back on the bike, learning from the mistake or maintaining confidence are so important. It’s the opposite of giving up.
When a player begins to hang his head low in despair or starts pointing fingers at his teammate, then that is often the point of no return. Then the game is over before the final buzzer.
Being on the right side of momentum is a good objective in a ballgame. I watched way too many high school football seasons this year with the clock running in the fourth quarter because of the Mercy Rule.
One team’s momentum was too much to stop and the score got out of hand really quickly.
The book after Hebrews notes that “faith without works is dead.”
Full steam ahead begins with the first step and I want to see more of that from our local teams as the basketball season progresses.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
