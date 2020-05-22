I have been to a lot of baseball games in my life. I love the sport.
We have closed down stadiums. We have had the experience of seeing Ozzie Smith do his famous backflip when entering the field.
It is funny that each stadium has its own personality. There are stadiums where the people in the outfield are booing the homeplate umpire over balls and strikes. I have great vision, but I can’t see that from the dugout of the high school games.
There are stadiums where the people are relaxed and have a good time watching a game.
Maybe we will have a baseball season, maybe we won’t. So, I have compiled a list of ten baseball movies that will hopefully fill the baseball void.
These movies are in no particular order as my favorite to least favorite, but they all there to entertain me. I may have to start a baseball binge watch this weekend and finish off my movies.
1. Field of Dreams. Kevin Costner. 1989. “Build it and they will come.” First it is hard to believe that this movie is 31 years old. Let that sink in for those of you that went to the theater to see this move.
It is a story of the 1919 Chicago Black Sox.
2. The Natural. Robert Redford. 1984. This is another 1980’s movie that was released in 1984. It is a movie about Roy Hobbs who was an older man that came into baseball and could hit massive home runs.
I can remember the poster bill from way back when and Robert Redford was on the cover with the whitest team I have ever seen.
3. Major League. Charlie Sheen. 1989. This is another 1989 movie. The movie was billed as a comedy with bats and balls. It was a very funny movie that had the Wild Thing pitching for the Cleveland Indians as they turned a losing team into a winning team.
4. A League of Their Own. Tom Hanks. 1992. During World War II all of the men were out to war so a professional baseball league that featured women playing was invented. One of the stars of the league was actually from Clinton.
5. Moneyball. Brad Pitt. 2011. This could be one of my favorites because it involves math. I love math and statistics. Brad Pitt is the manager of the Oakland A’s and has no money to build a team. So, he does it using statistics. It is a really good movie and only one of two from the 2000s on my list.
6. Bad News Bears. Walter Matthau. 1976. This is a little league movie from way back. Matthau is a former minor league coach that has to coach a team of misfits. It is not real appropriate for younger kids.
7. The Sandlot. Tom Guiry. 1993. It is a movie of kids’ shenanigans. People that have ever had a ball go over the fence into the neighbor’s yard will appreciate this show. It is a funny one.
8. It Happens Every Spring. Paul Douglas. 1949. Yes, 1949. The quality of the film is not that impressive, but the punch lines are all there. It is a movie that features St. Louis, but go ahead and watch it anyways.
9. Bull Durham. Kevin Costner. 1988. Who would have thought that Kevin Costner would be in a baseball movie? It was a great movie about minor league baseball and a very loyal baseball fan. It was a great movie.
10. The Rookie. Dennis Quaid. 2002. I do cry at sports movie. This one made me cry and is one of my favorite movies of all times. A high school baseball coach makes a professional baseball team. It is a great movie.
There are some others that are worthy of mention and may have made any list.
There is: Angel in the Outfield; For the Love of the Game (yes, another Costner baseball film); Bang the Drum Slowly (No, not the Houston Astricks); Eight Men Out; 61; Pride of the Yankees; and this list could go on and on.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
