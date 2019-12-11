MARSHALL — It was a rough night for the home crowd at Ray Moore Gymnasium on Tuesday night when Mountain View visited Marshall in the 3A-1East.
All three conference games went to the Mountain View teams.
The senior boys nightcap ended with a buzzer beater trey giving Mountain View a 50-47 win.
It was a 23-point win for the Lady Yellow Jackets over Marshall, 74-51.
The Junior Bobcats also fell to the visiting team, 52-32.
Senior Boys
The final game of the night came down to the final shot. Mountain View found the open man on the right wing for a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to claim the conference win, 50-47.
Marshall owned a 38-33 lead to begin the fourth period and Jose Neto pulled down an offensive rebound on the first possession and delivered a shovel pass to Isaac Bramlett for a score in the paint.
Mountain View responded with pressure defense and quickly scored two baskets to narrow the margin, down 40-37.
Marshall pushed right back when Neto delivered the outlet pass to Matt Gregg downcourt for an easy layup.
After a Yellow Jacket timeout, a designed play resulted in the visiting team hitting a trey to make it a two-point game with Marshall leading, 42-40.
Lilian Bouric then sank a pair of free throws that were matched on the other end and Gregg scored with a drive to the basket on the next play.
Mountain View scored its next three points from the charity stripe and Gregg sank a free throw for Marshall with 1:30 remaining in the ballgame to give the Bobcats a 47-45 lead.
The Yellow Jackets were then able to draw a charge while on defense and later scored on a putback to tie the game at 47 apiece.
Mountain View then called a timeout after getting the ball back with a defensive stop and called timeout with 13.0 seconds remaining.
A series of passes around the perimeter resulted in a 3-pointer from the left wing that ended the game at the final horn with the Yellow Jackets ahead, 50-47.
The first quarter was a low scoring affair with Mountain View holding an 8-7 lead. Marshall’s Gregg scored five points and Bouric adding a bucket in transition.
Gregg added his second 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter to go with a pair of field goals while Paden Horn got going from behind the arc with a shot at the top of the key.
Bouric scored on two occasions by cutting to the basket and earning assists for Neto and Sanad Rabadi. Rabadi added his own score after taking a defensive rebound the length of the floor for a basket.
Gregg’s 3-pointer stopped a 10-0 run by Mountain View to close the first half as Marshall trailed by a 24-23 score.
Marshall came out of halftime firing from behind the arc as Horn sank a shot from the right wing and Max Beavers delivered a pass on time for Gregg to drain a trey in the left corner.
Gregg hit another deep 3 at the top of the key and followed with a layup after a Bouric steal to put Marshall ahead, 34-29.
Bramlett scored on a putback in the closing seconds and followed a Mountain View score with a driving layup just before time expired to give Marshall a 38-33 lead after three periods.
Gregg finished with 25 points to lead Marshall. Bouric added eight points, Horn six and Rabadi and Neto two apiece.
Senior Girls
The difference on the scoreboard continued to grow as the game progressed and Mountain View handed the Lady Bobcats a 74-51 defeat.
Marshall faced a 6-0 deficit to begin the ballgame and narrowed the margin before the quarter’s end.
Caitlynn Bammel scored on an inbound play and Sarah Hale delivered a cross-court pass to Kristan Hargrove for a 3-pointer to get within, 7-5.
Hargrove completed a three-point play on the next possession before Mountain View scored two quick transition layups to close the quarter.
Marshall trailed by a 13-8 score to begin the second period and put together a 6-0 run while holding the Lady Yellow Jackets scoreless over a 5-minute stretch.
Hargrove hit four free throws and Isabelle Horton sank a long jumper to put Marshall in the lead, 14-13, with just under 3 minutes remaining in the first half.
Mountain View responded with a pair of shots going through the net before Marshall’s Hale drove into the lane and kicked the ball out to Hargrove for a 3-pointer.
Mountain View finished the second with a 6-0 run to take a 24-17 lead at halftime.
Madison Myatt and Hargrove scored the first six points of the third for Marshall and Hale delivered on a three-point play but but Mountain View continued to respond to built a 39-26 lead over the Lady Bobcats.
Hargrove then assisted to GleeAnna Housley in the paint before hitting a pair of free throws in the final minute. Horton scored the final Marshall point of the third by driving into the lane and the Lady Bobcats trailed entering the fourth quarter, 45-32.
Mountain View took over in the fourth quarter and started the final 8 minutes with a 14-0 run.
Hargrove ended the run with a layup and assisted to Myatt after a Horton steal on defense.
Hargrove then drained a triple form the left win before Housley scored in the post and Myatt completed a layup from an assist by Jaylin Pruitt.
Lauren Boyd and Hargrove each scored from behind the arc in the closing minutes but Mountain View kept pace and handed the Lady Bobcats a 74-51 loss.
Hargrove scored 29 points in the Marshall loss. Myatt added six points, Horton and Housley four apiece, Boyd and Hale three each and Bammel two.
Junior Boys
Marshall got behind early and finished the junior boys game with a 52-32 loss.
Mountain View built a 19-9 lead over the Junior Bobcats and extended the margin to a 30-14 score at halftime.
Mountain View outscored Marshall by a 14-10 score in the third period and both teams put eight points on the board in the fourth to finish the game.
Marshall’s Jesse Ragland scored 16 points in the ballgame. Payton DePriest added nine points, Bryce Griffin three and Anthony Loggins and Sam Benefiel two each.
