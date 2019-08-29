Arkansas finally decided who will be the starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Portland State to start the regular season.
Senior graduate transfer Ben Hicks who is more familiar with the offense after coming from SMU got the starting spot over Nick Starkel who came to Razorback Nation after not getting the job at Texas A&M. I thought Starkel should’ve got it.
I haven’t been to a single practice and all I know about either one of them is what is written on stat sheets and what I’ve heard on the radio and other media outlets. Yet, I still thought Starkel should’ve gotten the job. Not sure why I thought that way. I think I heard somewhere that he has a bigger arm and is a little bit taller.
It’s kinda the same situation with why I drive a Chevrolet. It’s better than a Ford. It’s what I’ve always heard. I’ve never owned a Ford and have no experience with a Ford other than I’ve ridden in one before. But, I do know several jokes about the company. Therefore, I formed my opinion based on some good catchlines and things that were humorous. Makes sense right? I don’t think I’m the only one.
The acronym means found on road dead.
Drive a mile, walk the rest.
They can go anywhere as long as something is pulling it.
They are built higher off the ground so that you can mow under them when they break down in the yard.
The new ones have heated tailgates so your hands don’t get cold in the winter when you have to push them.
New baby walkers have the logo on them so kids can acquaint the product with walking.
Junkyards would go out of business without them.
Every owner’s manual includes a bus schedule.
Fix or repair daily.
There are surely many many more sayings out there and they could just as easily be turned around to make fun of a different brand.
It’s all fun and games except for the people who take it too seriously.
I compare it to the Monday morning armchair quarterbacks who read too many blogs.
The quarterback situation is beyond my control and I doubt that Chad Morris cares what I think about who should be under center anyways. The biggest potential problem is that if Hicks doesn’t work out, then Starkel will come in and replace him. Then the loudest people with the smallest brains will run the biggest mouths once again about how they were right to begin with.
However, I won’t be the one to say “I told you so.” I’ll be the one with a headache and throwing pillows at the dog wondering once again if Arkansas will ever have any sort of decent football team in the post Petrino era.
I’m not expecting the Razorbacks to make a bowl game this season. If they win all their non-conference games, then that will be better than last year’s results. It still won’t be good enough for most hard-core fans.
On the bright side, it’s football season. Which means lots of buffalo wings, nachos and those little hot dog looking thingys in the crockpot covered in barbecue sauce.
Might as well make the most of it. Dig in!
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer for the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
