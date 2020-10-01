BERRYVILLE — Berryville’s Bobcats will be celebrating homecoming on Friday night.
While the celebration will be going on in the stands, the Bobcat football team will be sporting a new look.
“We are going to have a game,” said Berryville coach Doug Shott. “We will look a lot different.”
The new look is not something of design by the coach. The new look comes from a combination of two things — injuries and quarantine.
“I can’t wait until this COVID stuff is over,” said the coach. “We have some starters that are being quarantined and we have several starters that are injured. We will look a lot different.”
Berryville comes into the contest with an 0-3 record. The squad was unable to play the second game of the season after a concern with the COVID-19 virus.
With the different look, Shott said that the fans can expect the players to be looking at their “cheat sheets.”
“We will be spending a lot of time looking at our arms,” said the coach of his team. “We have so many players that are playing out of positions that they will have to look at our arm bands to know the plays.”
Even though players are being asked to take on different roles, Shott has been pretty happy with the week.
“We have had a good week of practice,” he said. “Even though some players are out of place, we will be ready to play.”
Gentry is the date for homecoming for the Bobcats.
The Pioneers come into the game with a 2-2 record. After opening the season with a loss to Waldron, the squad battled back and defeated Lamar, 28-27.
Facing Stilwell, Okla. in the last non-conference game, the Pioneers lost, 32-8.
Opening the 4A-1 against Huntsville, the Pioneers opened the season with a win over their new conference teammate, 46-34.
Kick off for the event is at 7 p.m.
