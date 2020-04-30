With parts of our country making an effort to get back to some sort of normalcy, I’m beginning to embrace a few things that were out of my norm. My wife is tolerating it at the moment and I’m sure I’ll be testing my boundaries in the very near future.
For me, I always treated shopping like a rescue mission in a burning building. It meant getting to the store, finding what I needed and exiting the premises while keeping my blood pressure low and not hurting anybody. If I accompanied my lovely bride on one of these missions, then it meant going down every aisle at least three times from both directions and getting all my steps in for the day. I typically push the shopping cart and create some sort of game that the cart and I can play since we will be stuck together for awhile.
If I ever have to save somebody from a burning building, I’m leaving my wife outside.
For reasons I’ve yet to put my finger on, I was never into ordering things online.
But as the times have changed, now so have I.
It all started with my first order from Wish. The product was a penny under a dollar and shipping was twice that. No big deal, it was still cheaper than having to go to the store by at least 10 bucks.
Contrary to the majority of reviews for that site, I got exactly what I ordered. It took three months and came from China but I still didn’t have to go to the store.
That purchase opened my eyes that the possibilities are endless.
In the last week alone, I’ve ordered a new tie-dyed disc to go in my disc golf bag, a workout poster for the man cave and a pair of shoes.
Now I just need a framed Kobe jersey, some heavier dumbbells and something else with a Razorback on it. The online shopping cart isn’t as entertaining as the real thing but it does keep a running tab. Plus, when my wife takes something out of the imaginary cart, it ends up back where it belongs. But that’s a whole other story.
Unlike some people, I think this is just a fad that I’m experiencing and I’ll go back to my old normal at some point. We’ll see.
I still encourage people to continue shopping local and practice the phrase that we’ve heard so often. “Support your community, remember, it supports you.”
If you must purchase something from the arrogant and hypocritical rich people online, please do yourself a favor and avoid LeBron James products at all cost.
Rodney Beaver is a sports writer with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at rodneyb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/rodneybeaver .
