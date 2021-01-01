A health journey is exactly that — a journey.
It is not something that happens overnight. People didn't gain the weight overnight, so it will not be lost overnight.
Tammy Rader is a perfect example of that. She has lost more than 220 pounds. Let that number sink in.
That is amazing. That is a great accomplishment.
Her husband, Sean, caught the healthy bug that she shared with him.
He has dropped more than a 100 pounds.
That is a professional NFL offensive lineman when you add the two's weight loss together.
I am so proud of the couple.
Steve Castetter is another example for us. He started his journey at the size of my right leg. However, he was into his journey to get healthy.
During that time he turned to racing. He has ran several races and he has improved his time each race. He is leading the pack in his age group.
He had a goal of 17,000 steps a day. As someone that has reached his step goal for more than 2,000 days in a row, Castetter's goal is amazingly high.
He reached his goal. I am proud of his accomplishment.
Then there is Lisa Whitmer.
She is a go-getter. She attacked her poor health in March and came out looking like a champion.
Whitmer has dropped more than 110 pounds in nine months with a goal to lose more in order to get her body mass index lower.
There are many more stories out there. People have been very successful in a journey to get healthier.
If you are needing to start a journey of your own, take that first step and then continue walking.
There are many people out there that will be willing to help you.
It is a new year. Let's get healthy.
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor with the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.