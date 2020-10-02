When sports were opened up for every level of play from pee wees to professionals, it was not if COVID-19 hit the organization, it was when.
The next question was how would leagues react to the situation?
Each organization had a different approach and there was merit in their plans. Of course hind sight is 20/20 and things could have been changed once a breech had occurred.
The NBA had turned out to be a great approach to the Corona concern. The organization brought everyone in and shut the door.
Had it not been for a death which led a player to a strip club for chicken wings, the "bubble approach" would had been a complete success.
Now, this approach also had many players that don't want to start the new season the same way.
The players didn't get to spend a moment of time outside the NBA compound until their team was eliminated for the season. That makes it hard for anyone. Players couldn't see family, friends or even chicken wing suppliers. It was literally eat, sleep and play basketball which would be a dream for a lot of people.
The baseball approach was to regionalize everything. MLB was hoping the reduction of travel across the nation would help prevent the spread to its teams.
Surprisingly, the league was fairly successful. Only Florida Man (a generational term for life's up-and-downs in the Sunshine State) Marlins and the Cardinals were quarantined during the season.
They both made the playoffs having a steady diet of seven inning doubleheaders.
Now, the NFL has its first case in only the first three weeks of the season.
Tennessee was the first to have players and personnel test positive. The squad has had fewer than a dozen positives, but they have positives.
The Titans played Minnesota last week. The Vikings had no positives and reopened practice on Thursday.
To me, the real take away from this situation is that teams played head-to-head and there was no transmission on the field.
That is a plus, but it also adds no rhyme or reason to a disease that seems to just pick its victims willy nilly.
There have been several high school games lost, football and volleyball, to "COVID concerns " Players have been pulled for quarantine. It has become so common place that it is becoming a non-story. That is just the new status quo. Every day we wake up and go about our lives and at some point the conversation will get around to "so-and-so team had five players quarantined "
We are entering Week 5 of the high school football season. Some powerful teams in the state have only played two games.
Harrison will have an astrisk by its league record this season because Farmington had COVID concerns and was unable to play a conference game.
I feel that the high school teams are doing what is right up to this point. However, will there come a point when some team will fake a COVID concern in order to not play a league game?
Perhaps they would be playing a very strong top state team that would certainly result in a loss. COVID games don't count against league standings, so not playing essentially helps a team by keeping a loss off the record.
I don't think anyone would do that...would they?
Jeff Brasel is the sports editor of the Harrison Daily Times. E-mail him at jeffb@harrisondaily.com or follow him at twitter.com/jeffbrasel .
