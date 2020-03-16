CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the National Junior College Athletic Association monitors the Covid-19 situation, the association has announced a suspension of play of spring sports.
North Arkansas College’s softball and baseball teams will not be allowed to play through April 3.
During the week of April 3, the NJCAA will be making a recommendation as to lift the ban and allow play to continue or to extend the ban.
The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College earned a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament. That tournament was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, however the tournament has been postponed.
At this time, the NJCAA states that the six national basketball tournaments will be played beginning April 20.
Northark’s event was to be held in Port Huron, Mich.
A rule change in the organization about hardship has been put in place for spring sports. It states that a hardship season will be granted for student athletes that have not completed 60 percent of the their season before the cancellation of the season. Athletes will receive another year of eligibility if they meet the situation.
With the addition of another year, each team will be allowed to have more athletes on its roster for the 2020-2021 season.
The NJCAA released this statement concerning the protection of its athletes.
“Our goal is to look after the safety and security of all involved, while also still providing a pathway to allow opportunities for our student-athletes the ability to compete for a national championship,” said the president and chief executive officer of the NJCAA, Christopher Parker. “The NJCAA will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
