It was a battle of the top two teams in 4A-Northwest volleyball on Thursday night at Harrison’s Goblin Arena.
When the night was over, it was the league leading Shiloh Christian leaving Harrison with a three-set win, 25-23, 25-14, 25-11.
In other action, the eighth-grade Harrison team split with Shiloh Christian, 25-10, 25-24. The freshmen Lady Goblins lost, 25-22, 25-15; and the Harrison jayvee team fell, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10.
Celebrating Senior Night, Harrison’s seniors got off to a fast start.
Senior Olivia Ditmanson had two kills in the early going to make it a 3-3 contest.
Sydni Dufresne, another senior, toed the service line and made the Lady Saints work overtime. She served three aces and when freshman Reese Ricketts had a kill, the Lady Goblins had moved ahead, 10-3.
Sydney Sidani later had a kill for Harrison to help the Lady Goblins double Shiloh Christian, 12-6.
Harrison kept a comfortable lead as Ricketts had another kill and Kori Parker hammered home an ace to make it a 17-12 affair.
A Ricketts tip put the home ahead, 21-17, but the Lady Saints came roaring back. Shiloh took a 23-22 lead, but Brooke Stith tied the contest with an ace.
However, that was the last of the Harrison points for the set.
The third set was a tip-and-tuck affair to start.
Taylor Odom had a block to push Harrison ahead, 2-0. Ricketts had a kill that started a four point run for Harrison.
Dufresne served up an ace and Ricketts finished the run with a kill.
Shiloh Christian came back, but a kill by Parker made it an 11-10 lead for the Lady Saints.
The next 11 points were reeled off by the Lady Saints as Harrison only scored one more point the rest of the match.
In the second set, Harrison could never get any offense rolling. The team had two kills by Ricketts and Sidani each and one by Parker and a tip by Jasmine Armer.
Leading Harrison in offense was Ricketts with five kills and two tips. Dufresne had four aces; Sidani three kills; Parker two kills and an ace; Ditmanson two kills; Stith an ace; Armer a tip; and Odom a block.
Harrison will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Berryville.
