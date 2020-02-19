The home season has come to a conclusion for North Arkansas College basketball.
Hosting Arkansas Baptist College of Little Rock, the Pioneers and Lady Pioneers revenged earlier losses with big wins.
The Pioneers defeated the Buffalo, 107-91, and the Lady Pioneers defeated Arkansas Baptist, 95-71.
Pioneers
Three players scoring more than 20 points each is a good thing. The Pioneers used that to post a 107-91 win over Arkansas Baptist College.
It was Sophomore Night for the Pioneers and three of the class members scored the points.
Kenny Chambers ended the game with 26 points. Ian Moore added 21 and Skyler Young had 20 to lead the team.
The Pioneers ran to a 57-31 advantage as eight different players scored in the first half alone. The team hit six treys in the first half.
Connecting on three more treys in the second half, the Pioneers were outscored 60-50 in the frame.
The Pioneers have an important game on Saturday in the last regular season home contest. Northark will play Arkansas State University, Mid-South in West Memphis.
The game could have a bearing on the Region II standings.
Tyreece Winn added 14 for the Pioneers. Roberto Galvin added nine, Deontei Johnson eight, Tanner Oetting six, Seth Beussink two and Trent Lippoldt one.
Lady Pioneers
The Pioneers scored a 95-71 win over Arkansas Baptist College.
Northark used a the inside/outside game to its advantage in the first half against the Lady Buffaloes.
Hitting six treys in the first quarter the Lady Pioneers doubled up Arkansas Baptist, 26-13 after the first period.
Leah Shellnut had three of those 3-pointers. She finished the period with 10 points. Savanna Collins knocked down two long shots and Casey Wallace hit one.
Northark pushed the ball inside in the second period. Kelcee Hopper hit five field goals in the frame and added a free throw for 11 points.
The Lady Pioneers didn’t go away from the outside game. Casey hit two treys and Collins nailed another one.
It was a 51-27 intermission lead for Northark.
Northark will play its last regular season contest on Saturday as the team travels to Arkansas State University, Mid-South. A win in the contest will put the team into the Region II tournament as the top seed.
Leading Northark in scoring was Shellnut with 16 points. Hopper had 14 tallies, Tori Hayes, Wallace and Collins 12 each, Chaney Scott nine, Abby Dean five, Cheyenne Shelton and Brooklyn Schmelter four each, Maura Moore three and Baylea Smith and Katie Roubique two each.
