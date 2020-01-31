It didn’t take long to figure out who was going to win the basketball game between North Arkansas College and the University of Arkansas, Cossatot of DeQueen.
The Lady Pioneers used a 24-5 run early in the first period to seal the victory, 92-51.
This contest marked the second straight game that the Lady Pioneers have put 50 or more points on the board in the first half.
Tori Hayes started the scoring for the Lady Pioneers with an acrobatic move in the paint. Those points were answer by the Lady Colts before Northark took off.
Hayes scored again and then Leah Shellnut scored the next four points. Two came at the free throw line and the other points were from a layup after she drove the length of the floor after securing a steal.
Hayes put the Lady Pioneers into double digits with two free throws.
The Lady Colts hit a 3-pointer to cut the Northark’s lead in half. However, the home team ladies got the points rolling.
Kelcee Hopper completed a three-point play before Hopper hit Shellnut from the free throw line with a pass. Shellnut scored.
Then the squad turned to the 3-pointer. Casey Wallace hit the opening trey before Savanna Collins hit back-to-back long shots.
Wallace and Brooklyn Schmelter ended the first period scoring for the Lady Pioneers with a free throw each.
The Lady Colts scored the last points of the firs to make it a 26-9 contest.
Walllace started the second period with another trey to give the Lady Pioneers’ its first 20-point lead of the game.
Northark led at halftime, 50-24.
The Lady Pioneers held Cossatot to only six field goals in the second half of the contest. Northark led 73-36 entering the final period.
Leading the Lady Pioneers in scoring was Shellnut with 17 points. Collins added 14, Hayes 13, Hopper 11, Wallace 10, Baylea Smith eight, Madison Moore and Schmelter five apiece, Cheyenne Shelton four, Samantha Skaggs three and Chaney Scott two.
Northark will be back in action on Tuesday. The team will be hosting Williams Baptist College’s jayvee squad beginning at 5:30 p.m.
