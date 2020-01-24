LITTLE ROCK — The Lady Pioneers and Pioneers of North Arkansas College made a trip to Little Rock on Thursday night.
Stepping out of the Region II play, the teams came home with losses.The Lady Pioneers fell to Arkansas Baptist, 57-51, while the Pioneers were defeated, 87-80.
Lady Pioneers
North Arkansas College’s late rally didn’t produce a win as the Lady Pioneers fell to Arkansas Baptist, 57-51.
Northark started slowly and never could completely recover. The team hit only 17 first half points in the contest.
The Buffalo got out to an 18-10 start. Then held Northark to seven points in the second period to advantage to the lockerroom leading, 30-17.
The Lady Pioneers put 15 points on the board in the third period, but the squad left five points on the table as they hit 5-of-10 free throws.
Six Lady Pioneers scored in the fourth frame, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the herd of Buffalo.
Leading Northark in scoring was Savanna Collins with 12 points. Leah Shellnut added 11, Kelcee Hopper and Tori Hayes nine each, Chaney Scott four and Madison Moore and Cheyenne Shelton two apiece.
Pioneers
The Pioneers of North Arkansas College were below their averages on Thursday night at Arkansas Baptist in an 87-80 loss.
Northark is the fourth best shooting team in the nation hitting 51.9 percent of its shots. However, the squad only finished hitting 46.4 against Arkansas Baptist in the loss. The team also only netted six 3-pointers in the contest.
Arkansas Baptist led at halftime, 41-35, and then outscored the visitors by a point in the second half.
Leading Northark in scoring was Roberto Galvin with 24 points. Skyler Young added 15, Kenny Chambers eight, Ian Moore seven, Alec Buhr and Devan Hampton six each, Deontei Johnson five and Tyreece Winn, Seth Beussink and Garrett Dietsche three apiece.
Galvin and Young completed a double double with 11 rebounds each. Johnson had 10 assists and Buhr had five.
Chambers ended the game with four steals and Galvin had three blocks.
Up Next
Both Northark basketball teams will be back in conference action on Saturday beginning at noon as the Arkansas State University, Mid-South comes to Pioneer Pavilion for homecoming games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.