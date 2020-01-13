CAMDEN — It was a slug fest on Saturday afternoon as North Arkansas College visited Southern Arkansas University Tech in Region II basketball action.
When the day was over, it was the Stars that dismissed the Pioneers with a 108-93 defeat.
The Pioneers started off well. Northark had a 28-23 lead midway through the first half. Kenny Chambers had seven points and Roberto Galvin and Skyler Young had six each to lead the Northark contingent.
However, this closed down for the Pioneers in the last 10 minutes of the first half.
Ian Moore had five points during the final stretch and Young added four.
Seth Beussink drained a trey for the Pioneers.
While the Pioneers were struggling offensively, the Stars turned up the heat. The squad scored 27 points to overcome the five-point deficit and take a 50-42 advantage at the halfway point.
The Pioneers managed only four field goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but the squad hit 16-of-19 free throw attempts as Young was 8-of-8 and Moore was 6-of-6.
SAU Tech added four points to its lead at the midway point of the second half and with 6 minutes left in the game, they held an 11-point lead.
Leading Northark in scoring was Young with 30 points. Moore added 13, Galvin 12, Chambers and Devan Hampton nine each, Alex Buhr seven, Deontei Johnson five, Buessink and Trent Lippoldt three each and Tanner Oetting two.
