NEOSHO, Mo. — The Lady Pioneers of North Arkansas College opened the season with a loss to Crowder College on the court at Pioneer Pavilion.
Two weeks later, the Lady Pioneers revenged that loss. Wednesday night at Crowder the Lady Pioneers put everything together and claimed a 75-56 win over the Lady Roughriders.
Northark came out hot out of the game.
Kelsey Hopper scored inside before the hot shooting Baylea Smith connected from beyond the arc.
Hopper put another bucket in the hole and Savanna Collins scored.
Smith then drained her second long shot of the quarter. The Smith bucket started a string of three straight 3-pointers for the Lady Pioneers.
Cambre McCullough hit the next triple before Smith struck again from long range.
The last bucket of the period was another basket from Smith that gave her 11 points in the period and Northark a 20-9 lead.
The Lady Pioneers lost a pair of points off of its lead. Hopper and Collins each scored twice and Madison Moore and Smith each drained another trey. The Lady Pioneers led, 34-25, at halftime.
Northark put the game away in the third period. The Lady Pioneers had four more 3-pointers with Moore hitting a pair and Kenzie Parker and Smith getting one each.
Hopper had three buckets in the paint and Parker finished up the frame with eight points. Northark pushed the scoreboard to 59-37 with one period left.
Leading Northark in scoring was Smith with 21 points. Hopper added 17, Moore and Parker 11 each, Collins 10 and McCullough five.
Northark’s games this weekend with Bryant-Stratton College of Wisconsin have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.