CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The five additional weeks of waiting for the North Arkansas College Lady Pioneers will not happen.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced on March 12 that the national basketball tournaments for all six divisions would be postponed until the week of April 20. That meant that men’s and women’s tournaments for Division I and Division II would be held five weeks after the scheduled date and six weeks after teams had played its last games.
Monday evening, the NJCAA announced that all national basketball tournaments will be canceled.
“I really hate it for our girls,” said North Arkansas College Bobby Howard. “They earned a trip to nationals and that has been taken away.”
The cancelation is to help keep the spread of the Covid-19 virus to a minimum.
With the cancelation, 80 teams end the season on a winning note. However, multitudes of sophomores are disappointed.
“They didn’t know that was their last game,” said Howard about his six sophomores. “They were extremely happy to earn their bid, but they didn’t know that they wouldn’t play again in a Northark uniform. I really feel for them.”
The Lady Pioneers had six sophomores that have finished their career in the red-and-gray.
Leah Shellnut, Jasper; Cheyenne Shelton, Mountain View; Brooklyn Schmelter, Perryville; Tori Hayes, Perryville; Casey Wallace, Spokane, Mo.; and Saqueena Morgan, Newport have all completed the season.
Northark was to play its national tournament in Port Huron, Mich. and the men’s D-II tournament was to be held in Danville, Ill. There are 16 teams in each of those events.
The men’s Division I tournament is held each season in Hutchison, Kan. The women’s event was to be held in Lubbock, Texas. There are 24 teams in both Division I tournaments.
The Division III tournaments, that are eight-team events, were completed last week before the postponement of the D-I and D-II tournaments.
NJCAA is the second largest athletic association in the nation. They have more than 500 member schools that boast more than 60,000 student athletes.
