One of the few sports that has not slowed down around the Heart of the Ozarks is disc golf.
On Saturday, July 25, the 8th annual Northark Open will draw a crowd on the south campus of North Arkansas College.
The tournament is usually scheduled for May but was moved back a few months because of the uncertainty regarding the health situation around the country.
“I’m just glad to be having it,” said Russ Burns, owner/operator of Disc Golf Monkey and organizer of the 2020 Disc Golf Monkey Tour. “It fills up about every year. Last year was bad weather for the first round, but we had over 80 players.”
The course at Northark is a 20-hole par 62 layout that can accommodate 100 players in the tournament.
All registrants will receive a player pack including a custom stamped disc and an item from Dynamic Discs.
“So many new players have started playing because of Covid-19 and this should be an exciting experience for them,” Burns noted.
The tournament will consist of two rounds with one starting in the morning and the second beginning in the afternoon.
Winners for the Pro Division will receive cash while the top 45 percent of all other divisions will earn vouchers toward the Disc Golf Monkey trailer that is full of 1,000’s of discs, baskets, hats and other types of gear.
A raffle will also be done for the Educational Disc Golf Experience (EDGE) which is a program that helps to put disc golf into schools. The Disc Golf Monkey Tour is the leading contributor to the program and has raised more than $30,000 in the last 12 years.
For more information or to register for the tournament, visit discgolfscene.com or contact Burns at (417) 818-7165.
